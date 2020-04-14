Firefighter Rescues Driver from Truck Dangling 70 Feet Over a River: 'It All Happened So Quick'

Image zoom Chesapeake Fire Department/Twitter

A Virginia firefighter is being hailed a hero after rescuing a truck driver from a tractor trailer that was dangling 70 feet over a river.

The incident occurred on Monday around 8:43 a.m. when a strong gust of wind caused the driver, Wayne B. Boone, to lose control of his empty 2007 Freightliner tractor trailer, according to Virginia State Police. The vehicle crashed into a barrier on the I-64 Highrise Bridge, leaving its front cab hanging over the side of the bridge above the Elizabeth River with Boone still inside.

Firefighter Justin Beazley was able to rappel off the side of the bridge to rescue the driver trapped inside, according to the Chesapeake Fire Department.

The rescue team first had to stabilize the dangling truck with heavy equipment to prevent further movement before using “a series of complex and advanced rope maneuvers” to lower a technician to harness the driver and lift him to safety, fire officials said in a release.

“It all happened so quick. You train for this, but you just never expect it,” Beazley told local news station WKTR.

“It was nerve-wracking because the tractor trailer was hovering above me, and that wind was moving,” he recalled. “When I got to the driver, he didn’t say much; we exchanged names, [and] I said, ‘You ready to get out of here?’ Then he put the harness on and climbed out.”Boone was rescued from the truck around 9:47 a.m. and was transported Norfolk Sentara Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to officials.“We all signed up for it. Anyone in my position would do the exact same thing,” Beazley said. “This one call of a lifetime just happened to be me this morning.”

According to Virginia State Police, alcohol was not a contributing factor and Boone was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the incident.There are no charges filed at this time and an investigating is ongoing.

Officials said the Virginia Department of Transportation is currently accessing the amount of damage done to the infrastructure of the bridge.