As they prepare to welcome their daughter, Eric and Amanda Stevens are fighting to get a bill passed that would give ALS patients access to promising treatments

Firefighter & Ex-Rams Player Diagnosed with ALS at 29 Says Baby on the Way Is 'Fuel to Keep Going'

Eric and Amanda Stevens knew even before they were married that kids were in the cards for them — so when they learned they were expecting a baby girl, it’s no surprise the news brought a flood of “happy tears” to the eyes of the former firefighter and football player.

“It was just the good news that we’ve been waiting for and what we really needed,” Amanda, 29, tells PEOPLE. “It gives us something to look forward to… We want her to come tomorrow!”

If anyone was in the market for good news, it was Eric and Amanda, for whom the last year has been filled with heartache following Eric’s shock ALS diagnosis in August 2019 at age 29, just weeks after their wedding.

Eric, who once fought fires for the Los Angeles Fire Department and played fullback for the St. Louis Rams, knows his road to fatherhood wasn’t an easy one, and tells PEOPLE he’s exceptionally thankful that he’ll soon have a daughter to hold while he’s still able to.

“It’s such a gift, and we feel very fortunate and grateful that we’re able to enjoy this moment, because there’s times where I wasn’t sure if we were going to be able to, or if I was going to be around to have kids,” says Eric, 30. “And so the fact that we’re able to makes it extra special, and makes her, the baby, extra special, too.”

Parenthood had long been a dream for the couple, but when Eric was diagnosed with the incurable neurodegenerative disease, the future they'd always envisioned looked inevitably different. Their new reality wouldn't stop them, though.

“We had a conversation like, ‘We shouldn’t let this diagnosis or this illness dictate what we do. We can’t let it take over our lives,’” Amanda says. “’Let’s just continue to live how we would want to live.’ If it happens, then it’s meant to be. So it was meant to be.”

The couple have already put together a crib for their daughter, who is due in January, as they prepare a nursery in their new home in San Pedro, California. It’s there that Amanda says she’s excited to create new memories and watch their little girl grow.

“I can’t wait to see Eric hold her and see her little self in his arms,” she says.

As if preparing for a new baby wasn’t enough to keep them busy, the couple have also remained committed to ALS advocacy, and to fighting for legislation that would make potential treatments available to patients like Eric outside of exclusive clinical trials.

Their biggest priority right now is HR 7071, a bill that would allow patients early access to treatments stuck in those clinical trials. The bill currently has 61 co-sponsors, but needs dozens more to go to a vote.

“We’re really trying to push people to contact their representatives and ask them to co-sponsor this bill [because] Eric’s in a race against time,” Amanda says. “This fight is urgent, and it’s so important now because I want him to be here, I want to see him be a dad and watch her grow up.”

The fight to get the bill sponsored began when Eric’s doctors told him that treatments showing promising results were available, but were only accessible through a clinical trial, for which patients have to be chosen under very specific requirements. Even if chosen, 50 percent of participants receive a placebo, so there’s no guarantee Eric would even get the actual treatment.

“These were things that were just so inhumane to us,” says Amanda, who is on leave from her job as a teacher to care for Eric. “It was almost like treating these patients like lab rats… We were like, ‘Okay, we need to try to make a change here and fix the problem.”

For those who want to help, Amanda and Eric have written an email template that can be sent to local representatives in support of the bill, and they also encourage calling or attending meetings. There is also a petition to support the bill, which can be signed here.

Meanwhile, as the race against the clock ticks on, Eric is continuing to keep his chin up in the face of adversity.

“I think the support I have around me, my friends, my family and Amanda are a huge help and a huge contributing factor to how I stay positive,” he says. “And now we have a baby on the way, it’s just more and more fuel to keep going and to keep fighting.”