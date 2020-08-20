Pilot Dies in Helicopter Crash Battling Calif. Wildfires as Hundreds of Blazes Impact State

Nearly 11,000 lightning bolts struck California this week alone and helped spark a total of 367 fires across the state, Cal Fire said

A firefighting pilot from California was killed in a helicopter crash Wednesday while battling one of the hundreds of wildfires that have been burning across the state, officials said.

The unidentified pilot was on board a Bell UH-1 helicopter Wednesday morning to assist with firefighter operations when the aircraft crashed "under unknown circumstances" south of New Coalinga Municipal Airport in Coalinga, a spokesperson with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirms to PEOPLE.

Fire officials told the Los Angeles Times that the helicopter, which was privately owned and contracted with the state to battle wildfires, was on a solo water-dropping mission for the Hills fire at the time of the fatal incident.

"There was one person on board, they did not survive," California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CalFire) spokesman Daniel Berlant shared with the outlet.

"We take extreme measures to ensure the safety of our firefighters and of course our contractors, so when an accident occurs, it just reminds us of just how dangerous this mission is," Berlant added of the dangers firefighters face.

The Hills Fire has burned at least 1,500 acres over four days, with only 35 percent containment, according to an incident report from CalFire.

Following the crash, another brush fire was sparked, the FAA spokesperson tells PEOPLE. It has since grown to 50 acres and appears to be spreading towards the Hills fire, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The FAA confirms they will investigate the crash, along with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

Berlant and the NTSB did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The pilot's death comes during a week in which California has been slammed with record-setting heatwaves, massive power outages and hundreds of wildfires — many of which have erupted due to lightning strikes.

Nearly 11,000 lightning bolts struck California this week alone and helped spark a total of 367 fires across the state, Cal Fire spokesman Jeremy Rahn said during a press conference, according to CNN.

Rahn noted that 26 of those fires are considered to be major, while two of the largest wildfires — the LNU Lightning Complex and the SCU Lightning Complex fires — are currently burning throughout 10 counties in Northern California.

As of Thursday, the LNU Lightning Complex has burned a total of 124,100 acres through Napa, Sonoma, Lake, Yolo and Solanoat counties at zero percent containment.

The SCU Lightning Complex fires, burning through Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties, also have blazed through 137,475 acres at 5 percent containment, according to CalFire.

As the massive fires continue to rage through the area, evacuations have been issued for thousands of residents — many of whom are also dealing with the impacts of the coronavirus in the state.

Residents have also been suffering from the intense heatwave — which saw record-high temperatures, including a high of 130 degrees in Death Valley over the weekend — and subsequent power outages, CNN reported.

In response to the disasters, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide emergency on Tuesday "to help ensure the availability of vital resources to combat fires burning across the state."

"We are deploying every resource available to keep communities safe as California battles fires across the state during these extreme conditions," Newsom said in a statement. "California and its federal and local partners are working in lockstep to meet the challenge and remain vigilant in the face of continued dangerous weather conditions."