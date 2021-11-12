Lt. Malachi Brown of Baxter Springs, Kansas, died almost a month after he was injured while fighting a fire on Oct. 15

Firefighter and Father of 3 Dies Weeks After Suffering 'Severe' Burns on the Job: 'He Fought So Hard'

A Kansas community is mourning the loss of a beloved firefighter who died nearly four weeks after he was seriously injured during a blaze.

While fighting a structure fire on Oct. 15, Lt. Malachi Brown of Baxter Springs Fire Auxiliary experienced "severe 3rd degree burns" over a fourth of his body, his wife, Jessica Brown, shared in a post to Facebook last month. Brown was flown to a burn unit in Missouri, where he was sedated and placed on a ventilator to help with swelling and pain management, Jessica wrote.

While doctors made it clear Brown would have a long road toward recovery, they expressed hope he could leave the hospital by the end of the year.

"There has been nothing 'official' but after talking to several nurses it may be December before he gets to leave the hospital, hopefully to go home, but could be a rehab facility for physical therapy," she said. "If he gets to go home sooner that would be amazing, if he has to stay later, him healthy and safe is all that matters. This is the closest thing to a time-line we have gotten."

"This is going to be a very long and hard journey," Jessica added.

A week after he was hospitalized, Brown began "being treated for pneumonia in both of his lungs," according to an update on a GoFundMe campaign set up to raise money for his family. Days later, organizer Tina Creech — his sister-in-law — shared that he had also developed acute respiratory distress syndrome.



On Nov. 2, in the final update shared on the page, Creech shared a message from her sister, who wrote that her husband "had been struggling through the last couple days."



"His body just needs more time to rest," she wrote.

"He fought so hard for so long and we are so proud of the man he was," Jessica wrote. "Thank you for all your prayers and support. We love you. Please keep an extra prayer for our area departments. They lost an amazing brother and friend."

A GoFundMe campaign has raised over $1,400 for the family, and the fire department recently held a benefit on Brown's behalf.

Other departments in the area also paid tribute to the fallen firefighter.

"Today we mourn the loss of Baxter Springs Firefighter Lt. Malachi Brown, who died in service to our community," the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department wrote in a post to social media on Thursday after Brown's death.