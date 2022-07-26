N.C. Firefighter, 25, Dies in Off-Duty Accident While 'Enjoying the Great Outdoors That He Loved'

A North Carolina firefighter tragically died over the weekend in an off-duty accident.

On Sunday, Clarks Chapel Fire-Rescue, a fire department located in Macon County, announced on Facebook that firefighter Joseph Orr "lost his life in a tragic accident yesterday while enjoying the great outdoors that he loved."

Although the exact details of the 25-year-old's death are not publicly known, fire department Chief Trae Perry told PEOPLE in a statement that the accident happened at a popular Macon County hiking and swimming area.

In a message shared on a GoFundMe page created to help cover funeral expenses, the organizer wrote that Orr "was with friends and was pulled under water by a current and never resurfaced."

Perry told PEOPLE that Orr joined Clarks Chapel Fire-Rescue "about four months ago," and described the young firefighter as "one of those guys who never turned down a challenge, or even gave it a second thought."

"Joseph was strong as an Ox and equally as determined. He was passionate about service to his fellow man, and community," added Perry. "He quickly went from our 'new guy' to an honored and treasured member of our department family. Joseph never missed an opportunity to help out, train, or respond to calls, and was eager to help in any way that he could. Joseph lived life to the fullest and never missed an opportunity."

"I am extremely thankful that I had the opportunity to get to know Joseph, and grow close enough to him to call him family," Perry continued. "I am hurt that I missed the opportunity to know him better, and see him grow and develop in the fire service. I'm overwhelmed by the support that the community has shown during this time. I plan to stand strong for his family, and perform at our very best in Joseph's honor."

Orr's death is still under investigation, Perry said.

As of Tuesday morning, the GoFundMe created to help Orr's family had raised nearly $1,000.