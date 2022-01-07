Veteran Los Angeles Firefighter Dies After Saving Family from Early Morning Blaze

“Known for his dedication and commitment to the profession, Brother Flagler, 47, was a 21-year veteran Firefighter,” a tweet from the Los Angeles County Firefighter Local 1014 Twitter account reads

A Los Angeles County firefighter sacrificed his life to save a family as fire engulfed their home.

Jonathan Flagler, 47, died after battling a structure fire in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, Thursday, the Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed in a tweet.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of one of our own, Brother Jonathan 'Jon' Flagler," a tweet from the Los Angeles County Firefighters Local 1014 Twitter account stated on Thursday.

"Known for his dedication and commitment to the profession, Brother Flagler, 47, was a 21-year veteran Firefighter. He was previously a member of the Vernon Fire Department for 19 years before transitioning to LACOFD in October 2020," the statement continued.

Flagler is survived by his wife, Jenny, and two sons, 15 and 13.

"This incident is a sobering reminder of the real dangers our members face each and every day as we fight to keep our communities safe," the statement concluded. "We will take it from here Brother. #WeShallNotForget."

Janice Hahn, Los Angeles County Supervisor who serves the 4th District, also confirmed the passing of Flagler on Twitter.

"This morning – early – our L.A. County Fire Department responded to a house fire in Rancho Palos Verdes. The good news is, those brave firefighters responded and were able to save the family inside. They were able to get them out to safety, but tragically, one of our own Los Angeles County Firefighters lost his life in the effort," Hahn said in a press conference held Thursday morning.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department held a procession from Harbor-UCLA Medical Center to the County Coroners for the fallen firefighter on Thursday afternoon.

"We are so sorry for the way in which he died and the grief their whole family must be suffering. Our heart goes out to them," Idelle Clark, one of the homeowners rescued from the blaze, told CBS2.