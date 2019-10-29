Firefighter Called to Car Accident Scene Learns His Niece, an 18-Year-Old Mother, Died in Crash

Image zoom Jordan Williams Triangle News

A British firefighter who raced to the scene of a fatal accident was shocked to discover the crash’s victim was his niece, an 18-year-old single mother.

Nathan Williams was one of the emergency service responders called to the scene just after 5 a.m. on Oct. 19 in Monk Bretton, Barnsley, after a Renault Clio spun out of control and hit a wall, according to the U.K.’s Triangle News agency.

The Clio’s passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, South Yorkshire Police said in a statement.

Williams, 32, did not immediately realize that the victim was his niece, Jordan Williams, the agency said.

Image zoom Jordan Williams and son Riley Triangle News

“One of the first on scene was her uncle, who is a fireman. He didn’t recognize Jordan at the time and it took a good few minutes before he realized who it was,” Williams’ grandmother Lesley Hallsworth said, according to the agency. “He immediately rang his brother Scott and they rushed to the scene. He was in major shock.”

Hallsworth and her husband Ian were looking after Williams’ 19-month-old son, Riley, at the time of the crash.

“We got the call and it just floored us,” she said. “We had Riley with us and it is very, very hard to deal with. He has no idea what has happened, thank God. He is an angel and absolute dream to look after. That’s credit to Jordan, who was a brilliant mum.”

Image zoom Nathan Williams Triangle News

The agency reported that Williams’ sister Katie, 16, was traveling in a car behind the Clio and watched the accident unfold near Barnsley, a small town located about half an hour south of Leeds and an hour east of Manchester.

South Yorkshire Police said the Clio is believed to have been traveling behind a white Citroen C1, and officers are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the manner in which either of the cars were driving prior to the crash.

In addition to her son and sister, Williams also leaves behind brother Liam, 11, sister Maddison, 5, and others including her mother Kat, 39.

Image zoom Jordan Williams and mom Kat Triangle News

“She was very, very open and had no filter,” Kat said, according to Triangle News. “Jordan was stunning and she loved her little boy.”

Hallsworth has organized a GoFundMe page to help fund her granddaughter’s funeral expenses that has raised more than $2,500.

“This is a fundraiser to ensure our beautiful girl Jordan gets a wonderful send off, and to help with supporting her wonderful son, Riley Jay Harrison,” the page reads.