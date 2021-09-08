Fire at Overcrowded Indonesian Prison Kills 41

The fire occurred in the Tangerang block meant to house no more than 38 inmates but was overcrowded with 122 inmates

In this photo released by the Indonesian Ministry of Justice and Human Rights, police officers inspect damage cells after a fire at Tangerang Prison in Tangerang, Indonesia, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. A massive fire raged through the overcrowded prison near Indonesia's capital early Wednesday, killing a number of inmates.

In this photo released by the Indonesian Ministry of Justice and Human Rights, police officers inspect damage cells after a fire at Tangerang Prison in Tangerang, Indonesia, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. A massive fire raged through the overcrowded prison near Indonesia's capital early Wednesday, killing a number of inmates.

A fire at an overcrowded Indonesian prison killed 41 inmates and left many more injured on Wednesday.

The fire broke out at around 1:45 a.m. local time at a Tangerang Prison Block C2, according to the Associated Press, which mostly housed prisoners incarcerated for drug offenses.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The deceased inmates include two foreign nationals — one South African man and one Portuguese man, the country's Minister of Law and Human Rights Yasonna Laoly said in a translated press release. One of the victims was a prisoner in a terrorism case and one in a murder, Laoly noted.

Dr. Hilwani from Tangerang General Hospital told Reuters and the BBC that some of the bodies had been so badly burned they were unidentifiable, but DNA testing is underway.

Several others who are injured have been taken to Tangerang Hospital for treatment, according to Laoly. Eight suffered severe burns, nine had light injuries and 64 suffered from smoke inhalation, Reyhard Silitonga, the head of corrections at the Ministry of Law and Human Rights, told AP.

In this photo released by the Indonesian Ministry of Justice and Human Rights, police officers inspect damage cells after a fire at Tangerang Prison in Tangerang, Indonesia, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. A massive fire raged through the overcrowded prison near Indonesia's capital early Wednesday, killing a number of inmates. Tangerang Prison | Credit: Indonesian Ministry of Justice and Human Rights via AP

Rika Aprianti, a spokeswoman for the ministry's prison department, told Reuters that 122 people were being detained in Block C2 at the time of the fire, which was only built to hold 38 inmates.

In this photo released by the Indonesian Ministry of Justice and Human Rights, police officers inspect damage cells after a fire at Tangerang Prison in Tangerang, Indonesia, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. A massive fire raged through the overcrowded prison near Indonesia's capital early Wednesday, killing a number of inmates. Tangerang Prison | Credit: Indonesian Ministry of Justice and Human Rights via AP

Loaly acknowledged the overcrowding during a press conference on Wednesday, telling reporters the entire prison was only designed to fit 900, but it houses more than 2,000, the AP reported.

The fire's suspected cause was an electrical short circuit, Laoly said in a press release. During the press conference, he revealed the electrical system had not been updated since the prison was built in 1972, per Reuters.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.