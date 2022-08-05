Fire Department Helps Celebrate 20-Year-Old's Birthday After Family Home Destroyed in 'Devastating' Blaze

As a family of three in Utah prepared to celebrate a daughter's birthday, a house fire led to about $200,000 in damages. But after putting out the flames, a local fire department helped salvage the festivities.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the Layton City Fire Department responded to a call for the house fire, Layton Fire Marshal Douglas K. Bitton tells PEOPLE in a statement.

Upon their arrival, firefighters "could see a large column of smoke" and they "quickly knocked down flames coming out of the front door and porch." After putting out more flames at the back of the home, they then "encountered a dangerous problem when the overhead power service line for the home broke off and almost hit them."

Fortunately, for both the residents and the firefighters, no one was injured.

Layton City Fire Department

In addition to the "devastating loss" of their home, the fire took place as the family was preparing to celebrate a daughter's special birthday.

CBS affiliate KUTV reported that the girl was turning 20.

Bitton tells PEOPLE that the girl's presents, which were in the living room, were all "consumed by fire."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

After putting out the flames, fire crews remained at the scene with the family.

In addition to "retrieving a cake and bouquet of flowers from the mother's vehicle," which was not damaged in the fire, the crew then started "singing Happy Birthday."

Layton City Fire Department

According to Bitton, the cause of the fire, which "was determined to be unintentional," was "due to an unattended cooking of a pain with oil on the stovetop."

Bitton said the mom was "preparing breakfast for the children" and then "asked the 11-year-old boy to watch while she left to a nearby store to get some items."

According to the Fire Marshal, the home suffered approximately $200,000 in damages and loss. The family of three, who have now been displaced, declined relocation services and are currently being supported by family.

"Fire Service reminds home owners to always attend your cooking processes," adds Bitton.