David Lidstone, a U.S. Air Force veteran and a father of four, grew his own food while living at the New Hampshire cabin

Fire Burns Down Cabin of 81-Year-Old Man Who Spent Decades Living Alone in Woods

David "River Dave" Lidstone lived in a small cabin in a wooded area of New Hampshire for the past three decades, but the 81-year-old man's longtime home burned down this week after he was placed in jail.

According to the Associated Press, Lidstone — a U.S. Air Force veteran and a father of four — lived off the land along the Merrimack River for 27 years, growing his own food and drinking water from a nearby stream.

But a property owner recently accused him of squatting on the land, and Lidstone was detained by police on July 15, the outlet reported. Though he would be released from jail if he agreed to abandon the cabin, where he also raises chickens and other animals, Lidstone refused, according to the AP.

More than 4,600 people signed a Change.org petition to express their hopes of finding a mutual solution for the property owner and Lidstone, who they referred to as a "local legend," but the situation seemed to reach a tragic outcome after the cabin was destroyed in a fire on Wednesday afternoon.

"Words are impossible to speak right now as we have been notified River Dave's camp has been burnt to the ground," Jodie Gedeon, an outspoken friend and advocate for Lidstone, wrote on Facebook after the blaze was discovered. "I just can't."

David Lidstone cabin Credit: Jodie Gedeon

An image uploaded by Gedeon showed the cabin completely flattened.

"An investigation will be done and I truly hope those responsible are held accountable and punished to the highest level for inhumanity, cruelty, arson, putting the animals life in danger and potentially starting a forest fire," she said. "Not to mention burning the [livelihood] from one man's heart and soul, our friend River Dave."

"Please - I ask of you keep the community support going, write to Dave and pray for all of humankind," she added. "This is unacceptable!"

The Merrimack County Sheriff's Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

According to the New Hampshire Union Leader, Judge Andrew Schulman said he wouldn't approve a court order that has Lidstone jailed for more than 30 days. During a recent hearing, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department refuted claims by Lidstone that he was living on their land.

The property is instead owned by Leonard Giles of Vermont, the AP reported. Multiple unsuccessful attempts have been made to remove Lidstone from the land since 2015, per the outlet.

A lawyer for Giles did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

Lidstone's brother, 77-year-old Vincent, told the AP that his family held a lifelong passion for the outdoors. Lidstone, he said, was living a life that made him happy.

"What they're doing to him isn't right for anybody, whether he's my brother or anybody's brother," he said. "He's 81 years old. Leave him alone."