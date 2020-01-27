'Devastating' Fire in Alabama Riverboat Community Kills at Least 2, Injures 7: Reports

An early morning fire erupted along the Tennessee River in Alabama Monday, killing at least two people and injuring seven more, according to multiple reports.

The blaze broke out just after midnight as people in the Jackson County Park riverboat community in Scottsboro slept, leaving nine people unaccounted for, Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Mecklaus told CBS News.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy Rocky Harnen told CBS affiliate WHNT that authorities expected to have fatalities, and so far, two people have been confirmed dead.

An additional seven people were injured in the fire, and transported to local hospitals, Necklaus told ABC News.

Some of the injuries came from victims jumping into the water as a means of escape, while other injuries came from the flames, the Associated Press reported.

The blaze reportedly gobbled up a wooden dock and an aluminum roof that was a cover to many of the boats, and in doing so cut off escape routes and sent debris flying into the water.

RELATED VIDEO: Bus Carrying University of Alabama Fraternity Members Bursts Into Flames

Thirty-five boats docked along the water were also reportedly destroyed.

“There were numerous people rescued from the water who had escaped by going into the water. We’re trying to get divers down here to search for possible victims in the water,” Harnen told the AP, adding that many of those unaccounted for had slips in the area.

RELATED: Calif. Diving Boat That Killed 34 in Fire Was Exempt from Stricter Safety Rules: Report

Mandy Durham and her boyfriend were sleeping in a boat docked about 50 yards away from a different dock that was consumed by flames, she told the AP.

“We woke up hearing screams and popping noises. When we woke up, we could see red through the window. Within 15 to 20 minutes, the whole dock was in flames. All these boats have propane tanks and gas tanks, and that’s a lot of fire,” she said. “Water was the only place they had to go. It’s just extremely sad. It’s horrible.”

She said many of the boats by the dock were people’s permanent homes, while others just spent weekends there.

RELATED: Mom Recounts Her March Trip on Calif. Boat Where Dozens Died in Fire: ‘It Smelled Like Fuel’

“Everybody is just hoping to find the ones they knew on that dock,” she said. “There were families there. It’s devastating.”

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Neither Necklaus nor a spokesperson for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office immediately responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.