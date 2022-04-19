Film Student, 29, Dies After Being Partially Ejected in Off-Roading Crash in California
A 29-year-old graduate student died in an off-roading accident last week while working on a film project near the California and Arizona border.
According to the KCBS, Chapman University cinematography student Peng Wang was killed after he was partially ejected when an off-roading vehicle overturned at a sand dunes recreational area on Friday.
Three other students were also inside the vehicle, the news station reported.
California Highway Patrol Officer Arturo Platero said the three students, from the University of Southern California, had on safety harnesses at the time of the accident, while Wang did not.
"All of those on board were wearing their safety harness apart from the deceased," Platero told the Los Angeles Times. "The individual suffered fatal injuries in the rollover."
He added to the Orange County Register: "On the dunes the sand can shift, especially when the wind is blowing. And if you have any type of rollover and aren't wearing a seatbelt, it's not going to be a good outcome."
Chapman University did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.
In a statement to KCBS, Stephen Galloway, Dean of Chapman's film school, praised Wang's talents.
"This is the most horrible thing any of us have experienced," he said. "This was an extraordinary cinematographer."
Wang, originally from China, was scheduled to graduate from Chapman University this semester, KCBS noted.
In a statement to the OC Register, USC Dean Elizabeth M. Daley called Wang's death a "tragic loss."
"Our deepest sympathy is with the family members of the deceased student on this tragic loss," she said. "We also send condolences to the Chapman University community."