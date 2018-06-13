Tearful Fifth Grader's Brave Request to School Board to Help End Bullying Goes Viral

A fifth grader from New Hampshire sat in front of her school board to ask them to end bullying in a heartwrenching speech which has now gone viral.

In the video, Delanie Marcotte, who lives in Plaistow, NH, and attends Pollard Elementary School, began by introducing herself to the Timberlane Regional School District board members and delving into her experiences as she began to cry.

“I’m here to talk about a problem that means a lot to mean, bullying. Bullying is a problem in our school. I am a victim of it,” she said as her voice quivered. “My parents have contacted the school about it but it continues.”

“It happened to me and my classmates. I have been asked by the mother of my bully during a school field trip why I tried to get her son in trouble,” Delanie continued. “I have been threatened to get shot in the head by an AK-47 and buried in my backyard and many other things.”

“I ask you what are you going to do to protect me and my classmates against bullying. I am here to stand up for every kid that gets bullied,” she added.

Delanie received applause from those present after she concluded her address, with one school board member telling her, “Very proud of you for coming,” while another said, “Thank you.”

Her father, Todd Marcotte, shared a video of his daughter’s speech on Facebook, writing, “This took courage.”

Delanie told NBC 10 Boston that she wanted to let the school board “know I was getting bullied and that I didn’t want it to happen anymore.”

“They kick me and they say mean things, call me names — it is not nice,” she added.

Todd told the outlet he and his wife Amy Marcotte also struggled with their daughter’s bullying.

“It is very hard to watch your child get bullied, hear about it day in and day out, and you do get very aggravated,” he told the outlet. “It’s an issue, and it’s an issue that has to be addressed.”

Amy told WMUR in a statement that the two were proud of their daughter and would stand by her.

“Quite frankly, she is doing something that I would have never had the guts to do, being bullied myself in high school,” she said. “We stand by her 100 percent and will do whatever it takes to protect our child.”

The school district’s superintendent Early F. Metzler told NBC 10 Boston that they supported Delanie’s message.

“We will continue to encourage all students to speak up when they see, hear or experience something that makes them uncomfortable,” he said. “The same holds true for parents and community members. there are many vehicles at Timberlane to share your concerns including, but not limited to, the public comment portion of our School Board agenda.”