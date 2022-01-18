1 Woman Dead After Fiery Explosion Leads to Partial Building Collapse in the Bronx

The explosion took place just miles from the site of the devastating Bronx blaze that killed 17 people earlier this month

FDNY Firefighters, EMS and NYPD Officers on the scene of a major explosion and fire in the Bronx

One person has died following an explosion at a Bronx home, which triggered a fire and led to a partial building collapse.

A 2-alarm fire broke out just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday morning at a resident on Fox Street, according to New York City officials.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The New York Police Department said a 77-year-old woman died, while two other women — ages 68 and 82 — were injured, according to WNBC and WCBS. Additionally, five police officers were hospitalized due to smoke inhalation.

Authorities said during a press conference on Tuesday afternoon that before the explosion they received a report from someone who smelled gas, but that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Foul play is not currently suspected.

During the press conference, fire officials said they responded within four minutes of hearing about the explosion.

"Our units quickly entered the building that were not collapsed to conduct searches just in case there were any occupants that did not get out. We did not find anybody else, which is good news," said FDNY Chief of Operations Thomas Richardson.

Upon arrival, Richardson said two sisters who were inside the building when it exploded were found "laying on the ground outside."



"Unfortunately one of them has succumbed to their injuries and passed away," he said, noting later in the press conference that the other sister was currently in "serious condition."

The sisters, who lived in the same unit, "did not sustain burns" but suffered "traumatic injuries from the explosion," per the fire official.

The third victim, identified by the fire official as the 68-year-old woman, was removed from the building by NYPD officers and "has serious injuries" that are not expected to prove fatal.

More details about the victims, including their identities and the extent of their injuries, were not immediately reported.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Tuesday's fire took place about three miles from the site of a massive fire in the Bronx earlier this month, which killed 17 people, according to WNBC.