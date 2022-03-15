Juan Carlos Escotet Alviarez died on Saturday while attempting to rescue his fiancée, Andrea Montero, after she fell overboard

Fiancée of Billionaire's Son Who Died Trying to Save Her 'Doesn't Remember' Part of Boating Accident

Juan Carlos Escotet Alviarez, the son of a billionaire banker, died after being struck by a boat propeller over the weekend — and his fiancée could not immediately remember all the details of the boating accident, according to a new report.

Andrea Montero, 30, fell overboard from their 60-foot boat while fishing during a tournament on Saturday in north Key Largo, Florida, according to an accident report released by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, which was obtained by PEOPLE.

In an attempt to rescue her, Escotet Alviarez "voluntarily jumped out of the vessel off the starboard stern" and was then "struck with the vessel's propellers and died from his injuries," the report states.

Per the report, Montero was injured in the accident. FWC spokesperson Jason Rafter told The Miami Herald that Montero hit her head but was able to avoid serious injury as she was not near the propellers. The spokesperson went on note that the timing of her injury was not immediately clear.

"Rough as it was, she couldn't say whether it was when she went over or coming back in. She doesn't remember when it happened," Rafter said.

Montero could not immediately be reached by PEOPLE for comment.

Escotet Alviarez and Montero were catching sailfish as part of an event hosted by the Ocean Reef Club, according to the newspaper.

Saturday marked the final day of the tournament, per social media posts by the Ocean Reef Club, which did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

JUAN CARLOS ESCOTET ALVIAREZ

Escotet Alviarez is the son of Juan Carlos Escotet Rodriguez, according to Venezuelan newspaper El Nacional.

Per Forbes, the 62-year-old billionaire is the founder of the Caracas-based banking group Banesco, which operates out of Panama, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Colombia and the U.S.

Neither Escotet Alviarez's family nor Banesco has spoken publicly about the fatal accident. Banesco did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Escotet Alviarez is listed as a director of Banesco on the company's website. His biography also states he is a University of Miami graduate with "vast experience" in real estate development.