Female Bear with 3 Cubs Captured Weeks After Killing Runner During Rare Attack in the Italian Alps

Authorities in Italy, where the species is protected, have not yet decided the fate of Jj4, a 17-year-old Alpine brown bear that previously attacked hikers in the same region in 2020

By
Published on April 18, 2023 04:38 PM
A grizzly/ brown bear posing along a river looks expectantly at the photographer with a relaxed look.
Photo: Getty

Authorities in Italy say a female bear that attacked humans in the Alps on at least two separate occasions has been captured, per multiple reports.

Jj4, a 17-year-old Alpine brown bear, was captured in Adamello Brenta Natural Park Monday night, nearly two weeks after she mauled 26-year-old runner Andrea Papi to death, according to the Associated Press and the BBC.

Papi was running on a path near his village of Caldes on April 5 when the attack occurred, The Guardian reported.

Officials in Trento said a tube trap was used to capture the bear, which was then transported to a wildlife park in Castellar, per the outlet.

The bear's three 2-year-old cubs were with their mother when she was trapped, according to the AP. The younger bears were freed and physically unharmed.

Jj4 previously attacked a father and son who were hiking in the same area in 2020, per the reports.

Still, attacks like these are considered rare in the region.

A court later blocked authorities' attempts to kill the animal, which is related to two other bears that were killed due to their aggression, per the AP.

The Alpine brown bears are a protected in Italy, according to the BBC, which notes that the species was reintroduced to the area about 20 years ago.

Authorities have issued an order for Jj4 to be euthanized, but are waiting for a court to issue an official ruling on the matter, the BBC reports.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Officials said Jj4 recently appeared to become increasingly aggressive, according to the BBC.

At a press conference, provincial Gov. Maurizio Fugatti said authorities would have preferred to immediately kill the bear on-site, per the report.

"It is the news we would have liked to have given in 2020 following the attack against a father and son," Fugatti said, according to The Guardian.

"There is bitterness about what has happened this time," he added.

However, Papi's parents have expressed their opposition to killing Jj4, according to the reports. Animal activists have also argued in favor of sparing the bear's life.

"It's too easy to say he shouldn't have been running there," Papi's mother told Rai 2, according to The Guardian. "The population didn't know there were four problematic bears."

A decision on the case could be issued on May 11, per The Guardian.

Related Articles
house fire deaths
Father and 2 Kids Dead in Fire at Fla. Home, Mom and 3-Year-Old Son Survive: 'Tragedy Beyond Words'
Peter Strong
Florida Father, 39, Dies After His Boat Was Struck by Lightning During Severe Thunderstorm
Missing man, Craig Tomasetti, who was found dead in his car submerged in a lake
Missing Father of 4 Found Dead Inside Van Submerged in Kentucky River: 'Our Hearts Are With the Family'
Tenn. Girl, 4, Searching for Build-A-Bear that Plays Her Late Mothers Heartbeat and Was Accidentally Donated at Goodwill
Dad Searching for 4-Year-Old's Bear That Plays Late Mom's Heartbeat and Was Accidentally Donated to Goodwill
Scientists Find Life on Great Pacific Garbage Patch
Great Pacific Garbage Patch Is Now So Vast That Sea Creatures Have Turned It Into a Home
Cordelia Kuether 4, Dies After Getting Hit by a Van While Walking with Family on Sidewalk in Wisconsin
Girl, 4, Dies After Getting Hit by Van While Walking on Sidewalk in Wisconsin
72-year-old man loses leg during gator attack in Brevard County
Alligator Bites Off Man's Leg at Florida RV Park and Is Later Spotted With Foot in Its Mouth
Bryce Basso
Maine Student, 17, Falls to His Death While Hiking with Friends at National Park: 'A Genuinely Good Kid'
Search Underway for 3 American Sailors Missing Off Coast of Mexico from More Than 10 Days
3 American Sailors Missing Off Coast of Mexico for 13 Days, Including Husband and Wife
Grandmother caring for 12 grandchildren after mother dies while giving birth
Detroit Grandmother Raising All 12 of Her Daughter's Children After She Dies Giving Birth
Alexandra Jarvis Sergio wedding credit bottega 53/@bottega53
'Selling the OC' Star Alexandra Jarvis on Her 'Sexy' and 'Very Couture' Custom Wedding Dress (Exclusive)
Australian dad does 3,206 push ups in an hour to break record
Australian Dad Breaks World Record with 3,206 Push-Ups in 1 Hour: 'Nothing Is Impossible'
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.
Kansas City Teenager Shot After Going to Wrong House to Pick Up His Siblings
Clayton Vaughn
Texas Father, 21, Killed After Loose Tire Falls from Highway Trailer and Slams into Windshield
rainbowland protests https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jR1FGzHy5wA&ab_channel=WISN12News
Parents Support 'Wonderful Teacher' Placed on Leave amid Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton Song Controversy
Spanish sportswoman Beatriz Flamini leaves a cave in Los Gauchos, near Motril on April 14, 2023 after spending 500 days inside
Spanish Woman, 50, Emerges from Cave After 500 Days Alone Underground: 'I Didn't Want to Come Out'