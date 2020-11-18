FedEx Driver Surprises Young Boy with New Basketball Hoop: ‘Still Good People in the World’

The driver had delivered to the house before, and noticed young Elijah playing basketball outside with his friends and parents

When a local FedEx driver noticed that a young boy was playing basketball with a beat-up hoop, she took it upon herself to upgrade him in a random act of kindness.

Coledo Wheeler came home from work last week to find a brand-new Spalding basketball hoop had been set up in the yard for her young son Elijah — though she didn’t even notice at first, she wrote in a Facebook post.

“I just thought it was his regular hoop. Which was in really rough shape but still usable,” she wrote.

But as Wheeler walked up the porch of her home in New Trenton, Indiana, she noticed a mysterious basketball and instruction manual awaiting her, along with two attached letters, NBC affiliate WLWT reported.

“I instantly started crying,” she wrote. “Come to find out a random act of kindness had happen[ed] at our home.”

The letters were both signed from someone named Aubrey, and the first read: “Just wanted you and your son to have the best hoop that’ll grow with him and all his friends. It’s wonderful that you guys shoot hoops with him.”

Wheeler said it took a moment to connect the dots and realize that Aubrey was a FedEx truck driver who delivers in the area.

“She has come around here when Eli and his friends would be playing basketball,” Wheeler wrote. “She saw Eli cutting the grass one day. Told us it was awesome to start them young.”

Wheeler said she kept the new hoop a secret from Elijah so that she could surprise him when he returned home from visiting his dad, and that his emotional reaction was worth the wait.

Image zoom Elijah with his new basketball | Credit: Courtesy Coledo Cleo Wheeler

“He knew exactly who Aubrey was. He started crying. Instantly he was ready to play some basketball needless to say,” she wrote. “What an awesome amazing thing that she did for him out of pure kindness. There are very much still good people in the world.”

Wheeler said she plans to have Elijah write Aubrey a letter, and have a thank-you card ready for the next time he sees her.

She later updated her post to note that Aubrey had come by their house once again — this time with sandbags in order to weigh down the base of the hoop.