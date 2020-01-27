FedEx Driver Shovels Snow Off Stoop for Customer: ‘It Made My Day’

Jodi Brooks LaFreniere

A FedEx delivery man is drawing praise after he braved the cold to help do a good deed for a Michigan customer by shoveling snow from her stoop.

Kindergarten teacher Jodi Brooks LaFreniere was in her classroom Thursday when she noticed activity outside her home’s front door on her Ring camera, she told CNN.

“I was wondering who was at my house since my fiancé was away in Alaska, teaching,” she said. “Since we live in a remote area, our driveway is a half-mile long, so for delivery people it’s quite the drive to get to our house.”

She noticed FedEx courier Melvin Marlett, who was dropping off a large package for LaFreniere at her home in Manistique.

What happened next was caught on video she later shared to Facebook: Marlett carried the package to the door through the snow, set it down, picked up a shovel and got to work clearing the stoop.

LaFreniere later uploaded footage of the kind act to Facebook, writing, “Shout out to this guy! He shoveled my stoop while I was gone.”

“Although we see many acts of kindness in the Upper Peninsula, it was still surprising to see that he went the extra step,” she told CNN. “I shared it with my coworkers immediately because I couldn’t believe it. It made my day.”

She’d never spoken to Marlett before, but said her fiancé Rodney Riesland was often home when he delivered packages, so they’d talked in the past.

“I would hope it’s something that anybody would have done. If you take care of your customers, they take care of you,” Marlett, a 23-year FedEx veteran, told CNN.

A FedEx spokeswoman confirmed Marlett’s identity to PEOPLE, and said he went “above and beyond” in helping out his customer.

“There are good people out there who do selfless acts,” LaFreniere told CBS affiliate WCTV.