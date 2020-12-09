FedEx Driver Dies After Truck Crashes Off Highway Bridge, Erupts Into Flames

Christian Harris, 24, was killed in a fiery crash that occurred on early Wednesday morning near Olathe, Kansas, according to Kansas Highway Patrol

The driver of a FedEx truck is dead after his vehicle went off the side of a highway bridge and crashed onto the road below.

Christian Harris, 24, was killed in a fiery crash that occurred on early Wednesday morning near Olathe, Kansas, according to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Authorities said the FedEx semi-trailer was traveling northbound on the Kansas Highway 7 bridge when the vehicle rolled over the guardrail and tumbled onto Kansas Highway 10 below, bursting into the flames.

During the crash, parts of the truck collided with another semi-trailer that was traveling westbound on highway K-10, police said.

It is unclear if Harris was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, highway patrol noted in its report.

The driver of the other semi-trailer — identified as Jason Barbour, 40 — was wearing safety restraints and did not suffer any apparent injuries, according to authorities.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"First and foremost, we extend our deepest condolences to the family of the team member involved in this accident," FedEx tells PEOPLE in a statement. "Safety is our highest priority and we are cooperating fully with the investigating authorities at this time."