Firefighters Rescue Window Washers from Dangling Scaffolding on 34-Story N.Y.C. Building

Two New York City window washers were rescued by firefighters after they became stuck on hanging scaffolding Monday morning.

According to a social media post from the New York City Fire Department, a call came in around 9:10 a.m. local time for two window washers stuck on the dislodged scaffolding at 250 Vesey Street, a 34-story building that is part of the Brookfield Place complex in Lower Manhattan.

Approximately four and a half minutes after the call was placed, FDNY Engine 10 and Ladder 10 arrived first on the scene, where they quickly assessed the individuals for injuries before securing them both with rope, per the post.

They then began their rescue — which took "approximately 40 minutes" — by lowering safety lines to the workers, securing them, and then cutting through the glass of adjacent windows to pull them into the building.

Both workers were evaluated by EMS personnel and refused further medical attention, according to the post.

Image zoom FDNY Members Rescue Two Workers FDNY

"The first two companies did a phenomenal job getting rope on them to secure them," FDNY Lieutenant John Tobin of Rescue 1 said. "We checked the scaffold to make sure that it wouldn’t move any further, and then Rescue 1 proceeded to secure the windows by taping them."

"We have glass-cutting equipment where we can remove the panels of glass, and we were able to pull those two scaffold workers in right where they were," he added. "This was a pretty straightforward operation. All the companies worked excellent together, this was a coordinated effort. This is something we train for all the time."