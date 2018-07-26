Hot in Here! The 2019 FDNY Calendar Features Sexy Shots of New York's Bravest

A group of New York’s bravest are keeping things hot — no flames required.

The 2019 New York City Fire Department’s Calendar of Heroes was released on Wednesday and stars 24 men and women — all of whom are firefighters, EMTs or paramedics — showcasing their impressive bodies (and very little of their uniform).

The calendar is on sale for $15.95 and can be purchased online, with all proceeds going to the FDNY Foundation, which provides training and education for fire department members, in addition to fire safety education.

For those who felt staring at the men and women of the FDNY on the glossy pages wasn’t enough, the NYPD allowed the public to meet the calendar stars on Thursday at the Broadway Pedestrian Plaza in New York City.

TODAY! Meet the men and women of the 2019 #FDNY Calendar of Heroes! Join us at Broadway Pedestrian Plaza: Broadway between W 42 St and W 43 St in Manhattan from 11am to 3pm pic.twitter.com/EL1ardLEx9 — FDNY (@FDNY) July 25, 2018

According to CBS, the FDNY members signed copies of the calendar, which features EMT Kirstin Bernard on one of the covers, and firefighter Joe Romeo on the other.

“The calendar is a great opportunity to highlight the brave men and women who train rigorously to keep New Yorkers safe,” said Sophia Kim, the FDNY’s deputy press secretary, in a statement obtained by amNY.

Added Kim, “All proceeds from the calendar go to the FDNY Foundation, which generously supports fire and life safety education across the city and training and equipment for all our members.”

Along with each picture, New York 1 reported, there are fire safety tips on each page.