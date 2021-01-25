FAU Dance Team Honors Their Former Captain Who Died After Her Head Was Trapped Between Car and Payment Machine

The Florida Atlantic University dance team is paying tribute to their former captain, who died last week after a freak accident in Columbus, Ohio.

Victoria Strauss, 23, was a former FAU Fly Girl and undergraduate psychology student. She was sweet and strong, and she made an impact on everyone she knew, according to her teammates.

"Today has been one of the most difficult for our Flygirl Family as we have lost one of our sisters," the team wrote on Facebook.

The post continued, "Vic, we are absolutely heartbroken to know that you are no longer here with us but we find solace in knowing that you are now with your Dad. You helped to build a legacy & for that we are forever grateful."

On Saturday, Strauss' former teammates gathered to honor her life.

"Victoria, Today Your Sisters/Brother from past & present came together to Celebrate your Life," the FAU Fly Girl team wrote in a post.

"We shed Many Tears remembering just how much impact you made in our lives," the team added. "Your Dash was short but STRONG! You will FOREVER hold a spot & Legacy on this Team, this sisterhood, this FAMILY! We Love you SO Much Victoria. Fly High Angel #foreverfly."

Strauss was a graduate student at Ohio State University, on track to graduate with a degree in social work.

She died last week after her head was trapped between her car and a payment machine in a parking garage.

Ohio State University told PEOPLE in a statement, "Victoria Strauss was a graduate student in the College of Social Work. We were heartbroken to learn she passed away on Monday, and we extend our deepest sympathy to her family and friends during this difficult time."

The Columbus Police Department said in a statement that the accident occurred around 11:37 p.m. on January 18. Security footage shows Strauss exiting the parking garage at 45 Vine Street when she dropped her card while attempting to pay for parking.

As she opened her door and reached down to retrieve her card, Strauss accidentally accelerated, according to the Columbus Police Department.