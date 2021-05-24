The Marr family was on their way to close on their new home when "their lives were shattered," according to a GoFundMe page

'Fatigued' Driver Hits Dad and His 2 Daughters on Wyo. Highway While Mom and Son Watch from Car Behind

A Colorado dad is fighting for his life in the hospital after he and his daughters were hit by a driver with "fatigue," while his wife and son witnessed the devastating wreck from behind.

Michael "Mike" Marr, his wife Hillary Marr and their three kids were on their way to close on a new home in Wyoming when the fatal crash occurred, according to a GoFundMe page set up by family friend, Wendy Coppersmith.

"Mike and the girls were driving in the family truck, pulling another car on a trailer. Hillary and her son were following," Coppersmith wrote on the page. "In a split second, their lives were changed."

The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) confirmed in a press release that the incident unfolded around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday on US 20-26 east of Shoshoni.

Authorities said a 2000 Ford F-250, driven by Stephen James Stewart, was traveling east when it entered the westbound land and collided head-on with Mike's 2002 Dodge Ram.

According to Coppersmith, "Hillary witnessed this terrible accident" from the car behind, but "luckily acted quickly so her and Jameson were not hit."

Following the collision, Mike, 32, was airlifted to the Wyoming Medical Center, according to the WHP. Coppersmith said Mike's daughters, Addison and McKenna, were also transported to a hospital to be evaluated.

Meanwhile, Stewart, 75, of Casper, Wyoming, died of his injuries at the scene, the WHP confirmed. Officials are investigating the cause of the crash, but believe he may have suffered from "driver fatigue" as a potential contributing factor.

In the wake of the incident, Coppersmith set up the GoFundMe page to assist the family with the medical bills and living expenses. So far, it has raised more than $73,000.

On the page, Coppersmith noted that Addison suffered a concussion and a "large gash on her head, which required 10 staples and 3 stitches," while McKenna was "very bruised and sore but no further injuries."

Both girls were released from the hospital within hours of the crash on Thursday night and reunited with their mom, brother and grandmother, the page stated.

However, Mike's situation has been much worse. According to the GoFundMe, the Greeley, Colorado dad has been in the ICU since the crash, "in critical but stable condition."

Coppersmith has been providing daily updates from Hillary about Mike's condition, with the most recent one disclosing that his left lung was showing signs that it slightly collapsed.

"They repositioned the chest tube and they heard a big fish of air," the update from Hillary reads. "They may take out his right chest tube but are unsure."

"He's been a little finicky with moving," the update continues. "They put his bed on rotation and he does well on his right side but doesn't enjoy being on his left side, and they said he doesn't like moving his left side."

Saturday's update also noted that Mike's brain pressure has been in the higher teens (normal resting brain pressure is 7 and 15 mm Hg, per the British Journal of Anaesthesia) and that he was responding well to light in his left eye but everything else had remained the same.

"Their lives were shattered," Coppersmith wrote on the page. "Please help this family during this terrible time. All monies will go directly to Hillary and family so she can financially take care of her family while Mike heals and can then get back to work."