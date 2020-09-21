“[We were] just hiking around and you take one wrong turn, and the next thing you know, the sand takes away, leaves your feet, and the next thing you know, you’re halfway down the cliff,” the father said

Father and Toddler Son Rescued After Becoming Stuck on Calif. Cliff While Hiking

A father and his young son were rescued by a crew of firefighters after they became trapped on a cliff near San Francisco on a morning hike, authorities said.

The man and his 4-year-old son were successfully saved from a cliff at Fort Funston on Saturday morning, the San Francisco Fire Department said on Twitter.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The pair were hiking when they strayed from the marked trail, and found themselves stuck near the cliff’s edge about 70 feet down, KGO-TV reported.

“[We were] just hiking around and you take one wrong turn, and the next thing you know, the sand takes away, leaves your feet, and the next thing you know, you’re halfway down the cliff,” the man told the outlet. “So it just happens fast.”

After an hour-long rescue involving three ropes, firefighters brought the man and his son to safety around 11:30 a.m., according to the San Francisco Chronicle and KGO-TV.

A rescue team from the National Park Service was waiting in the water below, as was a Highway Patrol helicopter in the sky above in case the firefighters needed additional help with the rescue, the Chronicle reported.

RELATED VIDEO: NYC Firefighter Rescues Woman from Apartment Blaze in Dramatic Video

Lt. Jonathan Baxter told KGO-TV that although the father and son escaped unharmed, the situation could have easily gone a different route.

“We ask that you please stay on the trail,” he said.