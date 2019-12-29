Father and His 3 Children Killed After Fire Caused by Christmas Tree Burns Through Apartment

Image zoom Juan Moreno and family GoFundMe

A father and three of his children were killed earlier this week after a fire broke out at their California apartment.

The deadly blaze began shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Friday in the family’s Hemet residence, before spreading to other nearby units, reported NBC San Diego.

Investigators and fire officials later determined the cause of the fire was an electrical fire sparked by a Christmas tree, according to police.

The father, who has been identified as 41-year-old Juan Moreno, was killed after returning to the building to try and save his family, reported the Los Angeles Times.

“He wasn’t seen alive after that,” Hemet police Lieutenant Nate Miller said Friday, according to NBC Los Angeles. “It’s a terrible situation. As a father myself, I think a lot of us would think about going back in.”

The fire also killed his daughters Maria Moreno, 12, and Janessa Moreno, 4. Son Isaac Moreno, 8, who was critically injured in the blaze, died Saturday afternoon after being hospitalized in grave condition, the Times reported.

Additionally, about 40 people were forced from their homes due to the fire, according to NBC Los Angeles.

RELATED: Elderly Utah Couple Dies After Christmas Tree Catches on Fire

Isaac’s death was also confirmed on a GoFundMe page that has been set up for the family in order to help cover burial and family expenses.

“It saddens our family to say that Isaac who was fighting for his life has now passed,” an update on the page read. “Rip baby boy we love you so much with your sisters and your daddy.”

According to the GoFundMe, which has raised over $34,000 so far, one of the father’s children, an 11-year-old daughter, “made it out of the fire” alive.

“This tragedy underscores how quickly a fire can spread,” Hemet Fire Chief Scott Brown said in a statement. “Smoke alarms are a key part of a home fire escape plan. Smoke alarms provide that critical early warning so you can get out quickly.”

A vigil and fundraiser for the family has been scheduled for New Year’s Eve at 8 a.m. at the My City Youth Center, according to NBC San Diego.