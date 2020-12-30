Father and Teenage Daughter Killed in Ore. Paddle Boarding Accident: ‘Grief... Beyond Words’

Dave and Sarah Schenderlein died during a paddle boarding accident in the Willamette River on Dec. 23

A 60-year-old father and his teenage daughter were found dead last week following a paddle boarding accident in the Willamette River in Glenwood, Oregon.

A passerby called 911 the afternoon of Dec. 23 after seeing a watercraft stuck in debris in the river east of Interstate 5, according to the Eugene Register-Guard.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Deputies from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office reportedly arrived at the scene and found two paddle boards in the river. The bodies of two deceased victims were later pulled from the water, Sheriff's Sgt. Marvin Combs told the outlet.

The victims have since been identified as Dave Schenderlein and his 17-year-old daughter Sarah of Eugene, Oregon, according to a GoFundMe page.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office and the Lane County Medical Examiner’s Office are continuing to investigate the tragic deaths, the Register-Guard reported.

The GoFundMe was launched on behalf of Beth Schenderlein, Dave's wife and Sarah's mother, whose position supporting international students at Lane Community College was cut due to the impact of COVID-19 earlier this year.

The page said funds raised will go toward Dave and Sarah's memorial, Beth's daily expenses, hosting visitors over the new few months, maintenance of the family's home, and trips for Beth to spend time with loved ones in both the U.S. and Japan.

RELATED VIDEO: N.Y. Newlyweds Drown on Island Honeymoon 4 Days After Wedding: ‘It Does Not Feel Real’

As of Wednesday, the GoFundMe has raised over $106,000.

"The impact and grief are beyond words," the page said of Dave and Sarah's deaths. "For all who knew them, it’s our chance to step up and show the active engagement and heartfelt care they shared over the years."