Father & Teenage Daughter Die of Apparent Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Linked to Propane Heater

Two pets were also likely killed by the odorless, colorless gas

A father and his teenage daughter died of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning in their Oregon trailer, according to local reports.

Richard Yaple, 50, and his daughter Hannah, 17, were found dead on Monday after a 911 caller said they'd found the pair not breathing, The Oregonian reported, citing officials.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The caller found them in their Salem trailer during a check-in after not having heard from them since Saturday, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said, according to Fox affiliate KPTV.

Yaple and his daughter were pronounced dead at the scene, as were a dog and a cat, The Oregonian reported.

Authorities with the sheriff's office — who did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment — reportedly said they had been using a propane heater inside the trailer, and that they likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

RELATED VIDEO: Arizona Family of 4 Found Dead in Cabin on New Year's Day From Possible Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

"My good friend Heather lost her 17-year-old daughter and her daughter's father unexpectedly from carbon monoxide poisoning," a friend wrote on a GoFundMe page. "I'm trying to raise money for her to help cover all expenses from this tragedy for both Hannah and Richard."

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas that's found in fumes produced any time fuel is burned in cars, engines, stoves, lanterns, grills, fireplaces, gas ranges or furnaces, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It can cause sudden illness and death, and while the symptoms are often described as "flu-like," CO poisoning can kill people in their sleep before they begin exhibiting symptoms.

The CDC recommends installing a battery-operated CO detector in your home, and checking on the batteries at least twice a year. It also recommends having your appliances serviced by a qualified technician each year, and making sure you do not use portable flameless chemical heaters or generators indoors.

More than 400 Americans die from unintentional CO poisoning each year, according to the CDC.

In December, a pair of married firefighters in their 20s were found dead in their Colorado home of accidental carbon monoxide poisoning.