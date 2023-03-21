Father and Son Vanish While Kayaking on Spring Break Trip in Arkansas: 'Such a Tragic Situation'

A father and son remain missing after going kayaking together in Arkansas last week while on a spring break trip.

Chuck Morris, a 47-year-old percussionist for Colorado jam band Lotus, and his 20-year-old son Charley were reported missing on Thursday after they went kayaking on Beaver Lake and failed to return, according to ABC affiliate KHBS.

They were last seen at 11:00 a.m. that morning when leaving the Lost Bridge area of the lake, reported CBS affiliate KCTV.

A family friend told ABC affiliate KHBS the pair, who are from Kansas City, Mo., were in Arkansas for a family vacation during spring break.

The band, which formed in 1999, had recently finished a tour, per the outlet.

So far, authorities have been able to recover both kayaks as well as a life jacket, but the father and son have yet to be found, according to KHBS.

A spokesperson for the Benton County Sheriff's Office told the outlet the search, which is now being considered a recovery mission, has been difficult due to cold temperatures and high winds in the area.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

A bandmate said this has been "tough" on everyone.

"It's such a tragic situation," Jesse Miller told NBC affiliate KUSA. "I don't know if anyone really knows how to prepare for something like this."

Miller said that he's especially "hurting for Jenny and Amelia," his bandmate's wife and daughter.

"We wanted to hold out hope as long as possible but, as it goes on longer and longer, it gets into a miracle status," Miller told KCTV. "It's just gut-wrenching to think about."

A family friend created a GoFundMe to help raise money for the musician's family.

"Jenny and family could use all the prayer you can muster," the organizer wrote on the page, which has raised over $75,000 as of Tuesday. "The family is grieving and appreciates all your support."

On Monday, the band shared a statement on their social media page from Chuck's wife, Jenny.

"Please know how grateful our family is for all the outpouring of support. Chuck absolutely loves the Lotus family and fans and was so inspired after coming home from this last tour," she wrote. "You make his life so meaningful and we are thankful for that."

She added, "Please continue to hold my lovely husband and son in your hearts and prayers."