Father, Son and Their Yellow Lab Escape 'Without a Scratch' After Small Plane Crash in Florida

A father and son traveling with their dog to Florida for vacation escaped without injury after their small plane went down just before they were to touch down on the airport runway on Sunday.

Jason Dougherty, 47, and son Caleb Dougherty, 22, both of Kansas, were flying into Destin when their Beech Bonanza aircraft crashed around 10 a.m., the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The plane was headed for the runway at the Destin Executive Airport, but wound up tangled in a tree.

“[They] somehow survived without a scratch after just missing a home and landing in a tree in the area of Main Street and Planet Drive,” the sheriff’s office said.

The Doughertys were traveling with their yellow Labrador retriever, who was also unharmed.

The sheriff’s office said that the men said their plane was experiencing engine troubles as it came in to land, and that the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

Neighbor Beth Cann, who lives about four houses down from where the plane crashed, said she didn’t hear the accident, but was given a heads up by her son.

“He came back and said, ‘Oh, by the way, there’s an airplane in a tree,’” she told the Northwest Florida Daily News. “He said everybody was fine, there were two guys and a dog, they’re out of the plane.”

Cann estimated that the plane crashed about five feet away from a house, though the woman who lives in that house was not home at the time.

The homeowner returned to find a neighbor in her backyard, giving the men a ladder to help them get out of the plane, the Daily News reported.

“We’re not in the direct path of the flight landing, but we’ve always said that it’s not a matter of if it’ll happen, but when it’ll happen,” Cann told the outlet. “This is a perfect example… Everyone is extremely lucky.”