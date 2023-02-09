Father Recalls Losing Son, 15, in Accidental Shooting at Sleepover: 'I Begged God Not to Take Him'

Bruce Petillo told Today that 18 months after the death of his son Christian, the experience "still feels like a nightmare," and now he and his wife are urging others to take precautions

By
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn PFP
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 9, 2023 03:02 PM
Christian Petillo, Father Recalls Losing Son, 15, in Accidental Shooting at Sleepover: ‘I Begged God Not to Take Him’
Photo: GoFundMe

An Arizona couple who lost their teenage son in an accidental shooting more than a year ago is speaking out about the "nightmare" experience and how they hope the death will prevent others.

In an interview with Today, Bruce Petillo, 52, recalled dropping his 15-year-old son, Christian, off at a friend's house for a sleepover in September 2021.

Later that evening, one of the boys at the get-together fetched a firearm, which was allegedly unsecured in the home. The gun went off, and Christian was shot in the chest.

Petillo said he first heard of what happened that night during a call with his daughter.

"She told us it didn't look good," he told Today. "He was heading into trauma surgery. They were taking extreme measures to try and save him."

"I begged God not to take him," Petillo recalled.

Despite rushing to the nearest Level One Trauma Center, Christian did not survive.

The couple is now hoping to educate other parents on the importance of asking about the presence of firearms — and the storage of weapons — when children are in someone else's home.

"It's not an easy conversation to have," Bruce told Today. "People may feel uncomfortable with it, but it's your child's life at stake. We didn't think it could happen to us — never even thought about it — and it did."

According to NBC affiliate KPNX, Arizona State House Rep. Kevin Payne, a Republican, recently said he would block a hearing on a proposed bill to require guns stored at home to have a trigger lock device or be locked in a safe.

"If someone needs to get to their weapon in an emergency, they don't need to be undoing locks," Payne said, echoing opponents of the bill who believe locking a gun could hinder someone using it for self defense.

A year and a half after his son died, Petillo says he still finds himself waiting for Christian to walk in the door, he told Today.

"Christian was a bright and shining light in the lives of those who knew him," an online memorial for the teen says. "He possessed a highly sensitive soul, capable of deep feeling and understanding. He had an infectious smile and laugh that would light up a room, and he possessed an energy that embraced and lived life to its fullest. "

RELATED VIDEO: Family of 6-Year-Old Accused of Intentionally Shooting Teacher Speaks Out

Bruce said Christian had recently found a group of friends, which is why he and his wife, Claire, agreed to let him sleep over at a friend's house.

"Bruce and I thought: 'Well, you know, he's finally finding some friends and he's happy,'" Claire told Today.

They said they never thought about the possibility of a gun being in the home, Today reported.

A Maricopa County Sheriff's Department representative told the outlet that the "case is still an open investigation."

Related Articles
Naselle River and Willapa Bay, a tidally influenced estuary, Washington
Father of 3 Missing Days After Crabbing Boat Sinks in Wash. Bay: 'He's Still Out There,' Wife Says
Banks County Elementary School in Georgia
Ga. Elementary School Principal and Teacher Resign After Investigation into Affair That Included Sex on Campus
Dad Takes His Son for a Manicure and Pedicure After His Teacher Told Him It's 'Only For Girls' https://www.tiktok.com/@mr.shearhod/video/7196148218902744366
Dad Takes His Son for a Manicure and Pedicure After His Teacher Told Him It's 'Only for Girls'
The Wiener's Circle, a famous Chicago hot dog stand, is feeding migrants bussed to Chicago by Texas gov. i. The Wieners Circle.
Beloved Chicago Hot Dog Stand Rallies Local Restaurants to Feed Refugees
Devil's Cigar mushroom Texas
Rare Hissing Mushroom Called 'Devil's Cigar' Spotted in Texas Park: 'It Tends to Puzzle Scientists'
Iowa Teen Jumps into Action to Save 83-Year-Old Man and His Dog Who Fell Through Ice
Iowa Teen Helps Save 83-Year-Old Man and His Dog After Jeep Plunges Into Icy Lake
Bill Gates and Paula Hurd at Australian Open
Bill Gates Is Dating Paula Hurd, Widow of Former CEO: 'But She Hasn't Met His Kids Yet,' Says Source
David Foster
Body of Man Who Vanished on His Way to an Ill. Hospital Found in Nearby Pond: 'Such a Good Guy'
Juliette Lamour lottery winner
Canadian Student Turns 18 and Buys First Lottery Ticket for 'Fun' — Then Wins $48 Million Jackpot!
Mesut Hancer holds the hand of his 15-year-old daughter Irmak, who died in the earthquake in Kahramanmaras, close to the quake's epicentre, the day after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country's southeast, on February 7, 2023. - Rescuers in Turkey and Syria braved frigid weather, aftershocks and collapsing buildings, as they dug for survivors buried by an earthquake that killed more than 5,000 people. Some of the heaviest devastation occurred near the quake's epicentre between Kahramanmaras and Gaziantep, a city of two million where entire blocks now lie in ruins under gathering snow.
Father Holds the Hand of His Daughter Who Died Under Rubble Near Earthquake's Epicenter in Turkey
Woman, 74, Missing After Getting Separated from Family While Hunting Mushroom in Calif. Woods
Woman, 74, Missing After Getting Separated from Family While Mushroom Picking in Calif. Woods
Cuban singer Celia Cruz performs on July 11th 1999 at the North Sea Jazz Festival in the Hague, Netherlands.
'Queen of Salsa' Celia Cruz Will Make History as First Afro-Latina to Appear on U.S. Quarter
San Bernardino Police Department
Man Who Dropped Off Human Jaw Bone at Calif. Police Station and Walked Away Has Been Found: Cops
New Mexico Moriarty High students found dead in garage
3 New Mexico High Students Found Dead in Garage Likely Died of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning: Police
Amelia Lisowe
How a 12-Year-Old Is Brightening the Lives of Children in Foster Care
Woman Whose Car Broke Down Found Newlyweds’ $15,000 Walking to Work and Returns It
Woman Whose Car Broke Down Finds Newlyweds' $15K Walking to Work and Returns It — Now She Has a New Ride