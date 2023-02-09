Father Recalls Losing Son, 15, in Accidental Shooting at Sleepover: 'I Begged God Not to Take Him'

An Arizona couple who lost their teenage son in an accidental shooting more than a year ago is speaking out about the "nightmare" experience and how they hope the death will prevent others.

In an interview with Today, Bruce Petillo, 52, recalled dropping his 15-year-old son, Christian, off at a friend's house for a sleepover in September 2021.

Later that evening, one of the boys at the get-together fetched a firearm, which was allegedly unsecured in the home. The gun went off, and Christian was shot in the chest.

Petillo said he first heard of what happened that night during a call with his daughter.

"She told us it didn't look good," he told Today. "He was heading into trauma surgery. They were taking extreme measures to try and save him."

"I begged God not to take him," Petillo recalled.

Despite rushing to the nearest Level One Trauma Center, Christian did not survive.

The couple is now hoping to educate other parents on the importance of asking about the presence of firearms — and the storage of weapons — when children are in someone else's home.

"It's not an easy conversation to have," Bruce told Today. "People may feel uncomfortable with it, but it's your child's life at stake. We didn't think it could happen to us — never even thought about it — and it did."

According to NBC affiliate KPNX, Arizona State House Rep. Kevin Payne, a Republican, recently said he would block a hearing on a proposed bill to require guns stored at home to have a trigger lock device or be locked in a safe.

"If someone needs to get to their weapon in an emergency, they don't need to be undoing locks," Payne said, echoing opponents of the bill who believe locking a gun could hinder someone using it for self defense.

A year and a half after his son died, Petillo says he still finds himself waiting for Christian to walk in the door, he told Today.

"Christian was a bright and shining light in the lives of those who knew him," an online memorial for the teen says. "He possessed a highly sensitive soul, capable of deep feeling and understanding. He had an infectious smile and laugh that would light up a room, and he possessed an energy that embraced and lived life to its fullest. "

Bruce said Christian had recently found a group of friends, which is why he and his wife, Claire, agreed to let him sleep over at a friend's house.

"Bruce and I thought: 'Well, you know, he's finally finding some friends and he's happy,'" Claire told Today.

They said they never thought about the possibility of a gun being in the home, Today reported.

A Maricopa County Sheriff's Department representative told the outlet that the "case is still an open investigation."