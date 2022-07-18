Father of Highland Park Shooting Victim Suffers Brain Hemorrhage: 'We are Frighten'

"Before getting on the ambulance, half of Oscar's face was paralyzed," the wife of Oscar Ramirez shared about the incident on a GoFundMe page

A father whose son was shot at the 4th of July parade in Highland Park, Ill. has suffered a brain hemorrhage after enduring multiple traumatic events in recent weeks.

Oscar Ramirez was diagnosed with the condition on Wednesday, July 13, according to a GoFundMe page organized by his wife, Viviana Cuevas. The family requires help to reduce the stress on their finances.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Starting off with my son being a gunshot victim at the 4th of July parade in Highland Park, to our toy poodle suffering two broken ribs after being attacked by two pit bulls, on top of all of those feeling, stressed from selling our current home and moving," Cuevas shared.

"The uncertainty of our family's financial future in the upcoming weeks and even months is feeling more and more severe," she continued. "All of these stressors and traumatic events have left Oscar in the hospital."

"We are frighten as to what's to come next but we are hoping for the best," Cuevas added.

Father of a Highland Park Shooting Victim Suffers from Brain Hemorrhage: 'We are Frighten'. https://www.gofundme.com/f/9bqvjb-oscar-ramirez Credit: GoFundMe

The couple's son was among dozens injured after a shooter opened fire on people gathered for a July 4th parade in Highland Park earlier this month, killing seven attendees. The Lake County State's Attorney's Office has since filed seven first-degree murder charges against the suspect, Robert E. Crimo, III, 21, calling the massacre a "pre-mediated and calculated attack" in a statement.

Ramirez is currently being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital after being transferred from the Lake Forest Hospital. He underwent a 7-hour surgery since being admitted.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Before getting on the ambulance, half of Oscar's face was paralyzed," his wife shared before adding the incident has caused her and her family "even more worry and panic."

RELATED: Police Provide Updates After July 4th Parade Shooting in Highland Park, Illinois

The GoFundPage aims to raise $150,000 to help pay the medical bills of Ramirez and his son, and help support the family now that Cuevas is the only breadwinner left to support their family of 5.

Cuevas added Ramirez does not have medical insurance, and their eldest son is still recovering from his gunshot wound.