Father of 5 Dies After Being Hit by Motorcycle Outside Utah Home: 'You Were a Special Person'
A 43-year-old father died shortly after he was hit by a 19-year-old motorcyclist outside of his home in Utah this week.
According to Draper Police Department officials, James Mair was hospitalized after he was struck by a motorcyclist in his neighborhood on Monday night.
"It is believed that Mr. Mair stepped into the roadway in an attempt to slow down the motorcyclist," officials said in a statement sent to PEOPLE. "Witnesses believe the motorcyclist was speeding."
Mair, also known as JD by loved ones, tragically succumbed to his injuries hours later Tuesday morning.
"He had children and obviously it's normal for a dad to be concerned if they feel like somebody's driving too fast," Lt. Pat Evans told FOX station KSTU.
"When it happens in the neighborhood and let alone your own neighborhood, that makes it extra odd and extra traumatic," he added.
A GoFundMe to support Mair's wife and five young children was created on Tuesday and has since raised more than $103,000.
"Jd leaves behind his beautiful wife and his 5 Amazing children," family member Clay Ah Quin wrote on the donation page.
"The sudden news of Jd has been devastating, especially for his dear wife," they continued. "In this moment there's nothing we can do to bring him back but prayers for his dear family will be felt tremendously. We know that the Lord is in control during these times and he has a plan for us all."
Many donors left tributes to Mair on the page, and remembered him as being "kind and genuine."
"You were a special person JD," wrote friend Rory Grose. "I love seeing all the support from your friends, family and community. It's just a testament to the man you were and the way you lived your life. Love you Brother."
The motorcyclist involved in the accident was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, NBC station KSL-TV reported.
Evans told the outlet that an investigation is ongoing and there was no evidence suggesting a DUI.