Father of 5 Dies After Being Hit by Motorcycle Outside Utah Home: 'You Were a Special Person'

"It is believed that Mr. Mair stepped into the roadway in an attempt to slow down the motorcyclist," officials said in a statement sent to PEOPLE. "Witnesses believe the motorcyclist was speeding."

"He had children and obviously it's normal for a dad to be concerned if they feel like somebody's driving too fast," Lt. Pat Evans told FOX station KSTU .

"When it happens in the neighborhood and let alone your own neighborhood, that makes it extra odd and extra traumatic," he added.

"The sudden news of Jd has been devastating, especially for his dear wife," they continued. "In this moment there's nothing we can do to bring him back but prayers for his dear family will be felt tremendously. We know that the Lord is in control during these times and he has a plan for us all."