Craig Clouatre went missing while hiking in Yellowstone National Park on Thursday, and was found dead the next day

Father of 4 Killed in Suspected Grizzly Bear Attack at Yellowstone National Park: 'He Loved His Family'

A father of four young children died in a suspected grizzly bear attack last week at Yellowstone National Park, Montana authorities said.

The Park County Sheriff's Office found the remains of hiker Craig Clouatre on Friday, a day after they launched an extensive search for the 40-year-old using horse, ground and helicopter teams.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I am writing this update," Sheriff Brad Bichler wrote in a statement posted to social media. "After an extensive search this morning we have located Craig. It appears he had an encounter with a grizzly and unfortunately did not survive."

"We will continue to work through the afternoon to bring Craig home," Bichler added. "Please keep his family and all those involved in your thoughts and prayers."

According to the Associated Press, Clouatre had ventured out on an off-trail hike at Yellowstone to search for antlers shed by elk and other animals. A friend had accompanied Clouatre on the trip, but the two separated and planned to meet at a rendevous point, a GoFundMe campaign set up for Clouatre said.

Authorities did not plan to track down the bear responsible for Clouatre's death since the attack did not seem predatory and was likely a chance encounter.

"This doesn't appear to be an attack where the bear sought out the person," Bichler told the AP. "It wasn't like the bear came down into a campground and nabbed someone."

Officials are attempting to verify whether a grizzly bear was responsible for the tragedy and are testing hairs found in the area, the outlet reported.

Heartbreakingly, Clouatre's death comes just two years after the family lost "almost everything" in a house fire, family friend Kristin Wachob said on GoFundMe.

"Anyone who has met Craig, had a friend in him," Wachob wrote of Clouatre on the donation page. "He was a man full of joy and kindness."

RELATED VIDEO: Florida Man Fights Off Bear to Protect Dogs

"And more than anything, he loved his family. He leaves behind a loving wife and four beautiful children," she added.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the GoFundMe page has raised over $102,000.