Father of 3 Fights for His Life After Entire Family Shows Coronavirus Symptoms

Daniel Park has been hospitalized since early July and doctors believe he will need critical care for the "foreseeable future"

The life of a father of three is in jeopardy after he developed a severe reaction to a coronavirus infection, his family said.

Since early July, Daniel Park has been at a Texas intensive care unit after he showed symptoms of coronavirus, the deadly disease that has killed over 142,000 people in the United States, according to a New York Times database.

While Park's entire family showed signs of the virus at the time, he was the only one to experience significant symptoms, his daughter, Priscilla Park, said in the description of a GoFundMe page.

"His lungs had completely collapsed and the virus spread too quickly," Priscilla wrote. "He was immediately placed on and continues to be on a ventilator. Due to the rapid increase in COVID cases, he has not been able to receive the proper medication and continues to show little to no lung recovery."

After being admitted, Park experienced a range of complications such as kidney failure, fluctuating blood pressure and sugar levels and blood clots in his lungs, according to Priscilla. Doctors have told the family he will need critical care for the "foreseeable future."

"He is a loving father and husband, hard worker, good friend to many and [a] firm believer in God," Priscilla explained. "Even as he was leaving for the hospital, he kept a smile on his face and put all of his trust in the Lord's plan for him."

According to an update posted on Tuesday, Priscilla said her father's kidney function is improving and was recently moved to a new mechanical bed to help with his blood circulation and lung activity. He is also being given Remdesivir, a broad-spectrum antiviral drug that has been used to treat Ebola but has recently shown promise in coronavirus patients.

"He is still in an extremely critical state and at risk for many other health concerns, however, he is fighting and even little improvements are improvements," Priscilla wrote. "We ask that everyone continue to pray and keep him in your thoughts."

As of Wednesday, the GoFundMe page has raised nearly $68,000 in donations to help Priscilla's mother, Pauline Park, pay for the "immense medical bills" the family expects to receive in their fight to save Park's life.

"We from the Park family wholeheartedly thank each and every one of you praying for us, and supporting us through this time," Priscilla said. "We hope that everyone also continues to stay safe and take care as well as we all fight our way through this pandemic."

It's unclear if Park — whose family did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment — had any pre-existing medical conditions prior to contracting the virus. People ages 65 and older are at a higher risk of severe illness from coronavirus, as are people with underlying medical conditions, including heart conditions, obesity, diabetes, liver disease and chronic kidney disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the United States has seen over 3.9 million cases attributed to coronavirus, according to the Times.