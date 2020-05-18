"He loved his family more than anything I can put into words," Jacob Menath said of his friend Corey Jarnagan

'Exceptional Father' of 3 Dies After Freak Dirt Bike Accident: He 'Made the World a Better Place'

A Southern California family is mourning the loss of their "exceptional father and husband" after he was involved in a dirt bike accident that tragically ended his life.

Corey "Buddy" Jarnagan passed away on May 5, just two days after the Fallbrook dad, 37, sustained severe injuries in a dirt bike accident, according to two GoFundMe campaigns set up by relative, Stephanie Jarnagan, and former colleague, Jessica Vesco.

"Corey was larger than life and the kind of person who knew how to lift others up and easily bring a smile to their face," Stephanie wrote. "He was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, and friend who prioritized his love of God and his family above all else."

"Corey truly made the world a better place," added Vesco, who works as an office administrator at Condon-Johnson & Associates, where Jarnagan worked as a construction project manager. "His huge smile, boisterous booming laugh, and lovable personality will forever be missed."

Though it is unclear exactly where the accident took place, Corey's friend of 20 years, Jacob Menath, disclosed in a Facebook tribute that the father of three wasn't doing "anything out of the ordinary" when it occurred.

Corey Jarnagan with his kids

"Corey was riding his dirtbike on a track in Southern California and was not going overly fast," Menath explained in the post. "He just hit a bump and ended up falling off his bike and breaking his neck."

After the accident, Menath said Corey was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where he "fought for a few long days." Unfortunately, his condition did not improve, but Corey did have the ability to say goodbye to his wife, Alison, Menath said.

"He was able to mouth 'I love you' to Alison before he passed," he wrote on Facebook. "He loved his family more than anything I can put into words. It was unconditional and everlasting love."

Because Corey was the sole provider for Alison and their three children — Cason, 5; Reese, 4; and Henry, 2 — their loved ones set up GoFundMe pages to financially support the family as they adjust to a new, heartbreaking reality.

"We are raising money to support his young family with the hopes that we can help meet a financial goal to allow Alison to raise her kids at home at least until they are all school-age," Stephanie explained on the page. "We know Corey would have wanted that (he was the sole breadwinner). He has left a giant hole in all our hearts."

So far, the campaigns have raised over $170,000 combined. (Vesco's fundraiser exceeded its initial $150,000 goal, while Stephanie's is currently working its way toward a $25,000 goal.)

Many expressed their heartbreak on social media and wrote touching tributes about how much Corey loved his wife and children.

"The world lost an incredible guy last week. Corey Ryan Jarnagan ....an advocate of good in our community, a friend, an adoring husband, and an amazing father," wrote Alison's friend, Courtney Stevens.

"Family was everything to Corey," Stevens added. "He lived and loved intensely, adored Alison, and his greatest joy was being a father."