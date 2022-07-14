Father of 15 Dies After Being Struck by Lightning During Storm: 'He Was Our Everything,' Says Wife

Daryl Lewis was struck by lightning while on the side of the road in Ohio after his truck had broken down, according to a GoFundMe page

Daryl Lewis, a beloved Pennsylvania father of 15 and husband, died after being struck by lightning during a storm last week.

Lewis, 50, was driving across Ohio with his father and one of his children on July 6 when his truck broke down during a severe storm, reported ABC station WTAE-TV. His wife, Tanya Lewis, told the outlet that he then went outside to try to fix his vehicle "so he could finish his route."

While on the side of the road, he was struck by lightning, according to a GoFundMe organized to help support his family.

"The next phone call I got was my frantic 10-year-old screaming and crying," Tanya told WTAE-TV. "They were doing CPR and putting him into an ambulance."

Ohio State Patrol, which were not immediately able to respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, told the outlet that they responded to a report of an injured person on I-75 in Sidney and rendered aid until the local fire department arrived.

They told the outlet the Dayton coroner confirmed that Lewis had been struck by lightning.

One day after being struck, Lewis died.

"Medical staff work[ed] around the clock to care for Daryl," a family friend wrote on the GoFundMe page. "Unfortunately on July 7th, 2022 it was learned that Daryl had no brain activity."

Lewis was a father of 15 children and also a grandfather of three, according to WTAE-TV.

"I have his kids, I have my kids and then we adopted because we never had any of our own (together)," his wife told the outlet.

"[We're] broken, very broken," she added. "He was our everything."

Lewis was also remembered by loved ones for his big heart.

"To say he was a great man would be the biggest understatement ever," a family friend wrote in a social media tribute. "His exterior read hard working tough guy but in the presence of his kids and family he was a soft [and] compassionate man."

"He found joy in helping others no matter the circumstances. My family and myself are better people for knowing him and will cherish the memories forever," they wrote.