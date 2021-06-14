Casandra Kendrick, 22, helped rescue the two young boys in Texas, but drowned while trying to help save their father

Dad Missing After Rescuing His 2 Sons from River in Tragedy That Killed Woman Who Tried to Help

Authorities in Texas are searching for a father who went missing in a river Sunday night while trying to rescue his two young sons from drowning in an incident that also killed a 22-year-old woman who stepped in to help, according to local reports.

Search teams were still on the hunt for the 30-year-old father Monday morning, one day after tragedy struck in the Guadalupe River, the Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office said, according to CBS affiliate KENS.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The sheriff's office reportedly said that the man's two young sons were swept out in a current around 5 p.m. near an island in the river.

The dad was able to successfully pull the boys from the water, and handed them off to Casandra Kendrick, a Good Samaritan who was on the island with around 20 family members, KENS reported.

Once the boys were safe, however, the father reportedly began experiencing difficulties and went underwater, prompting Kendrick to enter the river to try and save him.

RELATED VIDEO: N.Y. Newlyweds Drown on Island Honeymoon 4 Days After Wedding: 'It Does Not Feel Real'

Neither adult resurfaced, and Kendrick's body was found about four hours later, at 8:44 p.m., according to the sheriff's office, which did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The search for the father was paused around 10 p.m. on Sunday, with authorities planning to continue looking on Monday morning, according to KENS.