Father of 3 Live-Streamed Final Moments Before Plane Crash in Nepal Killed 72 Passengers and Crew

Sonu Jaiswal, 29, was on a trip with three others from India, according to a friend, when the Yeti Airlines plane crashed during its descent over Nepal

Published on January 17, 2023 02:54 PM
Rescuers inspect the wreckage at the site of a Yeti Airlines plane crash in Pokhara on January 16, 2023.
Photo: PRAKASH MATHEMA/AFP via Getty

A passenger on the ill-fated Yeti Airlines Flight 691 captured footage of the plane's final moments in the air before he and his friends were involved in the deadly crash.

Friends of Sonu Jaiswal, of India, said the 29-year-old father of three was live-streaming the plane's descent into Nepal on Sunday when the aircraft suddenly crashed, according to The Guardian and the BBC.

In the footage, viewed by PEOPLE, the man can be seen smiling while showing off the scenery below the plane before passengers seemingly begin to panic. The picture suddenly cuts out as screams and rumbling noises of what sounds like a crash can be heard in the background, before flames appear to engulf the aircraft on-screen.

Vishal Koswal, 21, told The Guardian that Jaiswal was on a trip with three other men from Ghazipur district in the state of Uttar Pradesh — Anil Rajbhar, 28, Vishal Sharma, 23, and Abhishek Singh Kushwaha, 23 — when the crash occurred.

Passenger Live-streamed His and Friends’ Final Moments Before Plane Crashed in Nepal. https://twitter.com/dhyanendraj. https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/video-shows-final-moments-deadly-nepal-plane-crash-rcna65931.

Local officials have confirmed the four Indian men are among the victims of Sunday's crash, according to the outlet.

All 72 people, including six children, onboard the aircraft are presumed dead, per the reports.

Koswal told The Guardian that he spoke with Jaiswal via video call on multiple occasions before the crash. "Sonu was showing us the mountains around on the call and was clearly excited, so were we," he said.

Originally, Koswal planned to join his friends on the trip to Nepal, but stayed home following the death of a relative. He said his four friends who died in the crash were like "brothers" to him.

"This all seems like a nightmare, I still cannot believe we have lost all of them," he said, per The Guardian. "I can't watch that crash video again, it is very hard and painful. A big tragedy has fallen over us."

Passenger Live-streamed His and Friends’ Final Moments Before Plane Crashed in Nepal. https://twitter.com/dhyanendraj. https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/video-shows-final-moments-deadly-nepal-plane-crash-rcna65931.

Aviation officials in Nepal have not confirmed the authenticity of the video presumably filmed by Jaiswal, per the reports.

However, former Nepal lawmaker Abhishek Pratap Shah told Indian news channel NDTV that the video "is a real record" of the crash, according to the BBC. He said rescuers have located the phone that recorded the clip among the wreckage.

NBC News reports it has also verified the footage as authentic. CNN said it corroborated the disturbing video based on geolocation, a flight manifest and information on the Yeti Airlines website.

Rescue teams search for victims at the site of the Yeti Airlines plane crash, in Pokhara on January 17, 2023. - The Yeti Airlines flight with 68 passengers and four crew plummeted into a steep gorge, smashed into pieces and burst into flames as it approached the central city of Pokhara on January 15, in Nepal's worst aviation disaster since 1992.
PRAKASH MATHEMA/AFP via Getty

Additionally, Dhirendra Pratap Singh of the Bersar Police Station in India has confirmed the mens' identities with their families, according to CBS News.

A total of 15 foreign nationals were on Sunday's flight, including five from India, four from Russia, two from South Korea, one person from Ireland, one from Australia, one from Argentina and one from France, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN).

Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal declared Monday a national day of mourning, according to The Guardian.

Rescue teams search for victims at the site of the Yeti Airlines plane crash, in Pokhara on January 17, 2023. - The Yeti Airlines flight with 68 passengers and four crew plummeted into a steep gorge, smashed into pieces and burst into flames as it approached the central city of Pokhara on January 15, in Nepal's worst aviation disaster since 1992.
PRAKASH MATHEMA/AFP via Getty

This is the worst aviation disaster in Nepal since the 1992 crash in Kathmandu involving Pakistan International Airlines, which left 167 people dead, according to The Guardian and Reuters.

The European Union banned all Nepal-based airlines from its airspace in 2013, citing "safety" concerns, according to Reuters and Bloomberg. But officials in Nepal have been working to reverse the ban.

In Sept. 2022, CAAN spokesperson Jagannath Niroula told The Himalayan Times that Nepal would likely be removed from the air safety list in the near future.

