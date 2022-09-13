Father of 2 Dies in Off-Roading Accident After 'Amazing Day' with Family: 'We Are All in Shock'

A Kansas community is raising funds for two children after their father died in an off-roading accident during a family outing while his son and another child were in the vehicle.

Caleb Hopkins, 40, died on Saturday afternoon after he lost control of his Jeep Wrangler while going down a drop-off and became pinned underneath the vehicle, per a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred at Kansas Rocks Recreation Park, an area for off-roading, mountain biking, and hiking activities, NBC affiliate KSHB reports.

Caleb's 9-year-old son, and another 12-year-old child, were in the vehicle but were uninjured. The highway patrol noted that all three were wearing safety restraints at the time of the accident.

On Monday, Erin Hopkins, Caleb's wife, announced his death in a social media post that also expressed her gratitude that no one else was injured.

"I am broken to have to share that Caleb passed away on Saturday afternoon in a tragic accident in our Jeep," Erin wrote on Facebook. "Micah was with him along with my brother-in-law, Britt, and his son, Jude. We are praising God that Micah, Britt and Jude were all physically unharmed.

"They were enjoying an amazing day together doing one of the things Caleb absolutely loved at Kansas Rocks Recreational Park, a private property off-road park near Fort Scott, KS," she continued.

Erin called her husband "an experienced, calculated and meticulous Jeep driver who has always put safety first to protect and care for his family and passengers." She said Caleb and the two children were in the vehicle as her brother-in-law served as a spotter "as they methodically crawled down the rock steps of the trail."

She also confirmed the highway patrol's report that everyone inside the jeep was wearing seatbelts, which is why the accident was so "sudden and tragic," Erin wrote.

"This was a sudden and tragic accident. We are all in shock," she said in the post.

A GoFundMe campaign is collecting funds for the family and has raised over $18,000 as of Tuesday afternoon. The page's organizers said Caleb was a Certified Anesthesiologist Assistant whose "knowledge and skill as a provider were unmatched."

"Outside of work, Caleb loved to be hands-on with new hobbies regularly," they said. "You could often find him brewing beer, smoking meats, or boating on the lake with his family."

PEOPLE reached out to the organizers for comment on Tuesday afternoon.

RELATED VIDEO: Police Rescue 'Struggling' Father and Son Who Were Found Clinging to Cooler After Their Boat Sank

In her post, Erin thanked friends and loved ones for their support since the tragedy and asked others to keep her family in their prayers.

"We thank God for the time we had with Caleb," she said. "Our hearts are crushed and we know he has left a void that cannot be filled. Please keep Madeline, Micah, and I in your prayers now, and for years to come."