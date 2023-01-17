56-Year-Old Father Dies in House Fire While Trying to Save Family's 10 Dogs: 'Tragic Loss'

A Mississippi man died in a house fire this week after saving the lives of his family.

According to WDAM, 56-year-old Khanh Van Duong helped his wife and daughter escape a fire that broke out in their home in Soso around 12:40 on Monday morning.

The pair made it to safety, but Duong died after attempting to rescue the family's 10 dogs from the flames, the news station reported, citing a statement from the Jones County Fire Council.

Firefighters said heavy smoke and flames impeded their efforts to extinguish the fire. Duong's body was later found in the rear of the home alongside the bodies of two adult dogs and eight puppies.

Duong collapsed just feet from a doorway, the Leader-Call reported.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated.

"The home was heavily involved in fire upon arrival of deputies and firefighters," JCSD Sergeant J.D. Carter, who is the Jones County Fire Investigator, said in the statement.

"The investigation into the cause of the fire is underway," Carter continued. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim's family during this tragic loss of their loved one."

Photographs shared by the fire council showed the home completely destroyed by the flames.

As noted by WHLT, investigators believe the fire started in the home's storage area.

A firefighter who arrived at the scene was treated for minor injuries and declined transport to a local hospital, per WDAM.