Father Dies Days After Wrong-Way Crash Killed His Wife and Children: He 'Has Gained His Angel Wings'

An Illinois father died days after his wife and children were pronounced dead following a wrong-way car crash on Sunday.

Illinois State Police confirmed the death of Tom Dobosz, 32, on Wednesday, according to a press release obtained by PEOPLE.

Lisa Torres of the Oriole Park Falcons, a youth travel football and cheer program that the family was involved with, also confirmed Tom's death on Wednesday.

"Tom has gained his angel wings and is now with his amazing wife Lauren and precious children," Torres wrote on a GoFundMe set up on behalf of the family. "We ask that you keep this family in your prayers."

The Oriole Park Falcons and the Cook County Medical Examiner's office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Thomas Dobosz with Lauren LDobosz and her four children. Facebook

Tom, of Rolling Meadows, was traveling westbound just after 2 a.m. on Interstate 90 in McHenry County with his wife Lauren Dobosz, 31, and her four children — who ranged in age from 5 to 13 — when they were struck by a 2010 Acura TSX driving in the wrong direction near milepost 335, police said in the release.

Both cars burst into flames upon impact, state police said. Lauren, her four children and a 13-year-old family friend were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Acura — Jennifer Fernandez, 22, of Carpentersville — was also pronounced dead at the scene, per state police.

Tom was airlifted to Loyola University Medical Center in serious condition following the crash, but died three days later, according to CBS News.

It is unclear why Fernandez was traveling in the wrong direction on I-90 on Sunday. An investigation into the accident is ongoing.

Lauren Dobosz and family. GoFundMe

The Dobosz couple and the kids were heading to Minnesota for vacation when the accident occurred, according to the Chicago Sun-Times and NBC affiliate WLS-TV.

Tom and Lauren were both involved with the Oriole Park Falcons, a youth football and cheerleading program where they both worked. Lauren was a cheer coach, while Tom worked with both the cheer and football teams, per WLS-TV.

"They were hard-working people and just always around," cheer director Ryan Cooper told the Sun-Times. "Always there to cheer everybody up, help everyone out, bring everyone together."

Community Consolidated School District 15, which all five children attended, is offering emotional support to those affected by the recent tragedy. Superintendent Dr. Heinz said the district is "simply heartsick" over the deaths in a statement previously obtained by PEOPLE.

"Our efforts right now are focused on offering support to our entire community, with special emphasis on Willow Bend Elementary, Central Road Elementary, and Carl Sandburg Junior High where the students attended school."

The City of Rolling Meadows Hope Fund is currently accepting donations on behalf of the impacted families. As of Monday, "all funds donated through the RMPD Hope Fund will be given directly to the Rolling Meadows families of the I-90 crash victims," according to a post on the city's Facebook page.

More than $100,000 has also been raised via GoFundMe to help with the family's funeral expenses in just over two days.