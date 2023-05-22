Father Dead and His 2 Teens Injured After Grenade Explodes in Ind. Home

A 47-year old father was killed and his two teenage children were injured in a grenade explosion over the weekend in Indiana.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Department, the incident occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Saturday in Lakes of the Four Seasons, a gated community about an hour southeast of Chicago.

The victim was identified by the Lake County Coroner's Office as Bryan Niedert, NBC News reports.

Niedert and his 18-year-old daughter and 14-year-old son were sorting through a grandfather's belongings when someone came upon the grenade and pulled the pin, according to Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.

It was not made immediately clear who pulled the pin. Niedert was found unresponsive at the scene and was pronounced dead, Martinez said, and the teens were transported to a local hospital with shrapnel wounds.

The Porter County Bomb Squad was called to the scene to secure the area and determine whether there were additional devices, the sheriff added.

According to The New York Times, grenade detonations are increasingly rare.

"There are a lot of hand grenades out there in private homes, parts of collections or war souvenirs the family has kept," Lt. Col. Robert Leiendecker, an explosives expert with the 67th Ordnance Detachment stationed at Fort McNair in Washington, D.C., told the newspaper.

He added, however, "A very, very high percentage are totally inert and safe to handle."

As the two children recover, detectives with the Lake County Sheriff's Department Homicide and its CSI unit are investigating the incident. An autopsy on Niedert is set to be performed on Monday, per NBC News.