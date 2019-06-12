Father and Daughter Die in Car Crash on the Way to the Beach to Celebrate Her Third Birthday

A mother survived a horrific car crash that killed her husband and daughter as they made their way to the beach to celebrate the girl’s third birthday.

Monika Deshmukh, 36, was driving and failed to stop at a stop sign near Chadbourn, North Carolina, Sgt. Matt Young told WWAY.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Her husband, Mukesh, died at the scene, and their daughter Monika later died at a hospital in Chapel Hill. Young added that a truck — which collided with the family’s car and caught fire — tried to avoid them. The driver was treated and released from Columbus Regional hospital.

According to The News Reporter, Monika Deshmukh was airlifted to New Hanover Regional with critical but not life-threatening injuries.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

A family friend who lives near the family in Cary, told the news outlet that they were heading to Myrtle Beach when the accident occurred.

RELATED: U.S. Army Major and 2 of His Children Die in Car Crash While Wife Flies on Plane with Newborn

“I cried a lot in the morning when I heard the news,” Partha Mukherjee told WWAY.

A GoFundMe page was created for the family and has since raised $145,000.

“Mukesh Deshmukh worked as software professional in Raleigh, US and hailed from small village Bhalki near Latur district of Maharashtra, India,” part of the page read. “He is missed by his wife, age old parents and many friends. Mukesh was thorough gentleman with calm and quiet nature. He lived simple live and could go to any extent to help his friends, family and the needy.”

They added: “We are running this campaign to help his family meet the immediate needs and bring some solace to the family. Our heartfelt condolences to the family and may his soul RIP.”