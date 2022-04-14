Father and Son Rescued After Car Tumbles 500 Feet Down Cliff: 'A Miracle'

Authorities were alerted to the crash when a firefighter noticed a road marker had been knocked down while returning from a call

A man and his young son were rescued after they fell around 500 feet down a California cliff this week, and authorities are calling their survival a "miracle."

According to the Mariposa County Sheriff's Department, a firefighter saw a downed road marker on Highway 49 on Monday and stopped to investigate. While looking around the area, the firefighter spotted a vehicle that had fallen about 400 to 500 feet down an embankment.

Inside the vehicle were Scott Anderson, 51, and his 11-year-old son, according to CBS affiliate KOTV.

"Search and Rescue responded and began the rescue operation with CAL-FIRE and Mercy Ambulance," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "Throughout the rescue the wind and rain pelleted rescuers and made the rescue even more difficult."

"Both father and son were talking when they reached the top of the embankment after being pulled up the hill by rescuers. They were transported to valley hospitals," they added. "We don't know how long the two were down there before being located."

According to KOTV, the California Highway Patrol said Anderson lost control of his vehicle when trying to make a turn as it rained. The car flipped multiple times before it came to rest in a ditch.

"Definitely, somebody was looking out for them," Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremey Briese said, according to the outlet.

Anderson and his son experienced moderate injuries in the crash, KOTV reported. Both were wearing seatbelts and drugs and alcohol are not believed to have played a factor in the accident.

