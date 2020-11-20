After graduation, Christian Edmondson was sworn into the Flower Mound Police Department while his father Winston planned to consider offers

Father and Son Make History as They Graduate Tx. Police Academy Together: 'It Gave Us a Bond'

A father and son have left their mark on a Texas police academy after they graduated from the program together.

Winston and Christian Edmondson both recently completed Tarrant County College's Law Enforcement Academy, marking the first father and son duo in recent memory to graduate from the academy together, CBS affiliate KTVT reported.

"As we all know, police officers are entering a very turbulent time in our society and it was very refreshing that a father and son duo wanted to actually come," Damon Ing, a member of the Tarrant Law Enforcement Academy, told the outlet.

According to Winston, his decision to become a police officer was a long time coming, and something he hoped would ultimately become a family affair.

"I had been thinking about getting into law enforcement and I had been encouraging both my sons to get into law enforcement," he explained to KTVT.

After he and Christian decided to join the academy, the two said they found themselves pushing one another to be better.

"My dad and I are really competitive," Christian told KTVT. "This academy was good for both of us, I think, because it kinda gave us a bond."

Added Winston: "There were a few times I got the better of him. Not often, but hey!"

Though they graduated side by side, the father and son may be going separate ways in their careers, as Christian was officially sworn into the Flower Mound Police Department on Thursday, while his dad continued to consider offers, the outlet reported.

And surprisingly enough, the Edmondsons weren't the only ones to grab attention at Tarrant County College's Law Enforcement Academy graduation.

William Shaw also left his mark by completing the police academy at 61-years-old, according to KTVT.

Shaw, who went on to be sworn into the Grapevine Police Department, told the outlet of his accomplishment, "It doesn't matter the age. If you can push yourself and persevere, you'll get there."

The Grapeline Police Department later congratulated Shaw on graduating from the academy in a message on Twitter.