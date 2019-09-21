Father and Son Fall 75 Feet Off a Cliff to Their Deaths While ATV Riding

Image zoom Father and Son Fall to Their Deaths WFSB 3

A Connecticut father and son fell off a 75-foot cliff to their deaths while ATV riding.

Steven Price, 71, and Mark Price, 30, were enjoying a day of adventure with one other man in the abandoned Tilcon quarry in Farmington just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday when tragedy struck, theNew York Post reported.

Steven had went to look for something just a few feet away from the cliff’s edge when he slipped, their former boss Dan Siracusa of Siracusa Moving & Storage told the Post. Steven worked for the company for 15 years before retiring.

Acting fast, Mark went to help his father, but ended up falling over the edge along with him.

“The father had walked over, about 7 to 10 feet from the edge, and then hit uneven ground,” Siracusa told the outlet. “He then started to tumble and the son grabbed him, but they went down together and fell 75 feet onto rocky ledges and jagged rocks below.”

Siracusa revealed the men were badly “smashed up” by the fall.

They were pronounced dead on the scene, according to the New York Post.

The third ATV rider, who witnessed the horrifying incident dialed 911, pleading for help.

“His dad went to look at something, tripped and his son went to grab him and they both fell,” the witness told the dispatcher, according to The Hartford Courant. “They’re not breathing.”

Siracusa, who also spoke to The Hartford Courant, explained the witness is completely shaken up over Steven and Mark’s deaths.

“He’s an absolute wreck right now,” Siracusa told the outlet. “He said it was horrifying watching what happened.”

Siracusa shared that he and all of his employees are also heartbroken.

“It’s surreal, everybody’s sullen, a lot of tears, me included,” Siracusa told WFSB.

Mark is survived by his 3-year-old daughter.

“Great father, loved. The sun rose and set on her,” Siracusa told WFSB of Mark’s relationship with his child.

At this time, police are investigating the circumstances surrounding their deaths, however, it is believed to be an accident, WFSB reported.

According to the outlet, the area is private property and is not safe.

The Farmington Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Siracusa did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.