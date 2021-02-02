Father and His 2 Children Hospitalized After Suffering Injuries in Texas House Fire

The injured dad told a neighbor, "Save my kids, save my kids, let me die"

A Texas father and his two young children have been hospitalized after a fire broke out in their house on Monday afternoon.

The Fort Worth Fire Department (FWFD) confirmed the incident, explaining that two children were rescued from the blaze and transported to a hospital.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Both have been transported in serious/critical condition," the department wrote. "One adult male has also been transported in serious condition."

In a statement to PEOPLE, the fire department says when first responders arrived at the scene, they found smoke coming out of a detached garage apartment and immediately jumped into action to extinguish the flames.

A man "with visible injuries" was also in the yard, who told firefighters that his two children were still inside the burning home, according to the fire department.

Neighbor Monica Travino recalled the scary situation to CBS affiliate KTVT, noting how she saw the smoke from her window and then went outside to find the man in distress.

"At the time, he was just like, 'Save my kids, save my kids, let me die,'" she told the outlet.

Firefighters were eventually able to locate both boys inside a bedroom before pulling them to safety.

The children, along with their father, were then immediately given life-saving care by FWFD paramedics before being airlifted to local hospitals.

The FWFD says the 32-year old dad was transported to Parkland Hospital in Dallas, and that he was suffering from "traumatic injuries" and smoke inhalation. He is currently in stable condition, according to the department.

As for the children, officials say the two boys aged 4 years old and 13 months, were transported to Cook Children's Medical Center but were later transferred to Dallas Children's Hospital overnight.

The 4-year-old was suffering from injuries related to smoke inhalation, while his 13-month-old brother had injuries related to smoke inhalation and a small area of second-degree burns, the FWFD says.

Both are currently in critical, but stable condition as family members struggle to wrap their head around the incident.

"It is just real traumatic, we have to figure out what we are going to do," Juanita Strain, the boys' great-grandmother, told KTVT. "You cannot believe it, you can just absolutely not believe they are talking about your grandchildren."

RELATED VIDEO: 8-Year-Old Girl Saves Two Brothers from Devastating Fire That Killed Six Other Siblings

In the wake of the incident, the fire department says arson investigators spent several hours "processing the scene," gathering more information and interviewing the injured man and the children's mom, who was not present during the fire.

Through their investigation, they were able to determine that the home did not have working smoke detectors.

The investigation remains ongoing but "all data is pointing towards an accidental cause and we do not suspect foul-play or an intentionally set fire at this time," according to fire officials.

"This incident highlights two things. The first is the importance of a fire escape plan and working smoke detectors within your home," the FWFD tells PEOPLE. "Having a fire escape plan and practicing that plan ensures that you and your family can get out safely in case of a home fire."

"The second is the heroic efforts made by Fort Worth Firefighters," they continue. "They simultaneously made an aggressive attack on the fire and engaged in a search of the home that lead to rescue and immediate care of the small two children."