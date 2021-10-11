CEO Jonathan Rosen and his daughter Allison were killed alongside two others in a fiery plane crash at an Atlanta airport

'Doting' Father and Daughter, 14, Identified as Victims of Ga. Plane Crash That Also Killed 2 Others

Jonathan Rosen and his teenage daughter were among the four victims who died in a plane crash at an Atlanta airport on Friday, officials said.

Rosen, 47, who was the pilot and owner of the plane, as well as his daughter Allison, 14, died in the fiery crash, the DeKalb Medical Examiner's Office tells PEOPLE. The other victims were identified as Julia Smith, 13, and Lauren Harrington, 42.

Around 1:10 p.m. local time on Friday, a single-engine Cessna 210 crashed at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). There were no survivors.

An eyewitness at the scene told ABC station WSB-TV that the aircraft "was taking off, went straight up, and it took a hard right and hit the ground."

"The next thing we know we just saw a fireball. The whole plane went up in fire," the onlooker added.

In a press conference on Sunday, National Transportation Safety Board investigator Daniel Boggs said the group of four were "going to Houston, Texas" on what is currently believed to have been a "personal family trip."

While a cause of the crash has not yet been determined, Boggs said that the plane was "full of fuel" and had recently "went through a modification that changes over from a Continental engine to a Rolls Royce turbine engine."

"We'll be looking at the weight of the aircraft. We'll be looking at the engine," Boggs said during the press conference. "We'll be looking at the servicing. We'll be looking at the qualifications of the pilot."

Jonathan Rosen Jonathan Rosen | Credit: Rosen Foundation

Rosen was the CEO of Entaire Global Companies, a financial services holding company, and the founder of the Jonathan David Rosen Family Foundation, which helps teenagers learn financial skills.

"He was a mentor for many young adults entering the business world," an obituary reads, but "more than anything, he was a loving, doting, and highly involved dad and husband."

An 8th grade student at Peachtree Middle School, Allison was a rock climber and champion weightlifter who was "well loved by her family and friends," per her obituary.

Rosen is survived by his wife Jill and daughter Gabby.