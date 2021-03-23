"The father was grabbing at his kids to save their lives. That struck me hard," said witness Doug Mackie

Father and His 2 Kids Plummet 15 Feet From Penn. Ski Lift: 'Something I Don't Want to Live Again'

A day of skiing on Pennsylvania mountain took a dangerous turn for a father and his two kids after they fell 15 feet from a chair lift, according to a local report.

The scary incident unfolded around 4 p.m. on Sunday at the popular Poconos ski resort, Camelback Mountain, CBS affiliate KYW-TV reported.

Skier Doug Mackie, who was celebrating his birthday on the slopes, told the local outlet he and his son Nick were riding the Sullivan ski lift when it suddenly stopped.

"Our car starts going like that [swinging] and Nick and I are holding on to anything to just not fall," Mackie, 54, explained to KYW-TV.

Though Mackie and his son were able to cling on, he said a group of people a few chairs ahead of them were unfortunately not so lucky.

"Theirs shook so bad. It went up like this, came down, went up again," Mackie explained to the outlet. "There was a noise, a pop, and then it was off."

Mackie went on to recall the harrowing moment when the man and his two sons plummeted approximately 15 feet to the ground below them.

"The father was grabbing at his kids to save their lives. That struck me hard. Still bothers me," Mackie told KYW-TV. "They landed hard, I remember the sound. Then there was just screaming, man, lots of screaming."

"It's definitely something I don't want to live again," Mackie added to the outlet.

Following the fall, Mackie told KYW-TV that Camelback ski patrol arrived at the scene and treated the family. They were later transported to a hospital, according to the outlet.

At this time, the identities of the family members and their conditions have not been released.

In a statement on Facebook, Camelback Mountain acknowledged the incident and confirmed that the Sullivan lift has been closed until they figure out what caused the fall.

"We are devastated by the weekend's events on the Sullivan Lift and our hearts go out to the family involved," they wrote in the post. "We thank you for your patience as we continue to conduct a thorough investigation. In the meantime, Sullivan Lift remains closed."