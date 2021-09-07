"He was such a great coach, great father, great husband and that's what is so tough to swallow," said a friend of Mark Kaipust

'Dedicated' Father and His 7-Year-Old Son Killed on Their Way to College Football Game: 'Tragic'

A Nebraska community has been left heartbroken after a beloved professor and his 7-year-old son were killed in a car crash on their way to a college football game.

Mark Kaipust, 41, and his son Taylor were identified as the two victims in Saturday's fatal collision on Interstate 80 near Lincoln, according to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kaipust's friend, Tim Powers, told ABC affiliate KETV that the pair were on their way to the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, where the Huskers were set to host their first home game since fall 2019.

"I keep thinking about that. It's just a father trying to go to a Husker game with his son yesterday," Powers told the outlet. "That's what's so tragic about it — just doing something that he loved and that he was trying to expose one of his sons to the environment around a Husker game."

Nebraska State Patrol said the crash unfolded just before 9:30 a.m. and involved eight vehicles that were all traveling westbound on I-80.

Mark Kaipust Mark Kaipust | Credit: Mark Kaipust/ facebook

A preliminary investigation by police determined that Florida resident Yorkwind Crawford was driving a semi when he rear-ended another vehicle, according to the release.

Crawford then continued driving for more than a mile, striking several other passengers in the process, police said. Investigators believe speed and inattention were the primary causes of the crash.

The Kaipusts were the only two fatalities, but police said five other people were injured during the incident. All five were transported to Bryan Health West Campus with non-life-threatening injuries, per the release.

Crawford, 50, has since been arrested for two counts of motor vehicle homicide and remains in Lancaster County Jail. It is unclear if he has retained legal representation based on the jail's online inmate records.

The devastating news came as a complete shock to the Nebraska community where Kaipust was born and raised, and heavily involved as a father to three children with his wife, Jamie.

A GoFundMe page set up in the Kaipust family's honor stated that he was a 1998 graduate of Gross Catholic High School in Bellevue and a "longtime coach in the high school's basketball program and Junior Cougar baseball and basketball programs."

"He was a dedicated husband and father to Jamie, Kayden, Taylor and Isaiah," the page reads. "He has been an outstanding coach and mentor to so many over the years and given countless hours in our programs at Gross Catholic High School."

At the time of his death, Kaipust was working as an assistant professor of occupational therapy at Creighton University in nearby Ohama, according to his bio on the university's website. He began teaching at Creighton in 2014, per his LinkedIn page.

"He was such a great coach, great father, great husband and that's what is so tough to swallow," Powers told KETV. "The first thing you think of is his wife, his two other kids."

RELATED VIDEO: Tennessee Couple Killed in Car Crash Hours After Leaving Relative's Funeral Service

Following news of the crash, loved ones expressed their shock and heartbreak.

Creighton University President, Rev. Daniel Hendrickson, and university spokeswoman Cindy Workman said the campus community was "devastated" by Kaipust's death.

"It is with a heavy heart that I write to you this morning, sharing the sad news of the tragic loss of our colleague, Mark Kaipust, and his son, yesterday in a car accident that occurred near Lincoln," Hendrickson wrote on Twitter. "As my prayers and thoughts extend to Mark's family and friends, too they reach to his colleagues in OT, all of SPAHP, and the members of our campus community."

Workman echoed those sentiments in a statement to the Ohama World-Herald on Sunday.

"The Creighton community is devastated by the news of this terrible accident, and the loss of Mark and his son," Workman said. "Our thoughts and prayers are, of course, with their family, friends, and with Mark's colleagues at Creighton and in the health community."

Jack Olson, a student at Creighton, told NBC affiliate WOWT said the incident was a reminder of how precious life was.

"I know the professor was probably doing great things for students here, a lot of people looked up to him I'm sure. It just hits close to home. It's terrible. That's the only way to put it," Olson told the outlet. "That could happen to my parents coming to my tournament to watch me play golf, you know."

On Sunday evening, the Kaipust family issued a statement to WOWT and KETV, thanking everyone for their support.

"Our families are heartbroken over the loss of two people we love and will miss dearly — Mark and Taylor," the statement read. "We appreciate the outpouring of support and ask for prayers and privacy as we navigate this difficult time."